Optimism has been a little harder to come by in recent months, especially in the world of dating. Fortunately, as the clock winds down on 2023, everyone will feel an increase in confidence and hope. The zodiac signs feeling the positive energy most are in for a romantic AF New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 30, planet of luck, abundance, and hopefulness Jupiter will end its four month-long retrograde period in the Venus-ruled sign of Taurus. As Jupiter increases in speed, developments regarding comfort, stability, and intimacy will strengthen, too. This will give every individual one final lucky day for relationships before the ball drops.

Since Taureans, Scorpios, and Capricorns have been experiencing Jupiter retrograde in the parts of their birth chart responsible for relationships, it’ll now be easier for them to progress with any budding connections.

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

Here’s why NYE 2023 will be the most romantic for these three zodiac signs:

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

On New Years’ Eve, Jupiter will finally be moving forward in your first house of self-expression and identity. With the planet of luck and abundance moving forward through your sign again, it’ll be easier to prioritize the pleasures and indulgences that you enjoy. Romance, intimacy, and socializing may have been a struggle in recent months, but now, you’ll be attracting all kinds of new people and opportunities. It’s safe to say your luck has completely turned around Taurus.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

As Jupiter stations direct in your seventh house of relationships, you’ll have new opportunities for romance, connections, and creating intimate bonds with others. In recent months, it’s been difficult to see the potential in your current love affairs, but as Jupiter increases in speed, you’ll be witnessing some developments in your dynamics with others. Though these changes may be subtle at first, your mindset regarding intimacy with others is now changing for the better.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

On Dec. 30, Jupiter will station direct in Taurus, offering expansion and new opportunities for you to date, mingle, and enjoy yourself. During this retrograde, you’ve been unsure of how to indulge in the pleasures of life — but now, it’ll be easier to let your hair down. Have you been seeing someone that has the potential to turn into a long-term partner? If so, you may find that the relationship begins to develop at a faster pace. You may also find yourself engaging in more hobbies and activities that bring you joy. After such a busy year, you deserve it, Capricorn.