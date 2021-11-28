This Week Will Throw A Lot Of Curveballs At 3 Zodiac Signs

No matter how you slice it, change — even it’s a positive change — can be difficult to get used to at first. It forces you to get used to a new normal and make necessary adjustments. And with a solar eclipse in Sagittarius taking place by the end of this week, there’s no definitive way to predict the curveballs the universe might be planning to throw at you. If you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of November 29, 2021 — Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces — there’s an even stronger chance these curveballs will land in your direction.

However, it’s not all bad. This week is also filled with artistic, romantic, and soothing vibrations. On Nov. 29, courageous Mars will trine empathetic Neptune, inspiring you to pour your energy into something that spreads love and kindness throughout the world. By Nov. 30, you’ll be in a beautiful position to honor your fears and vulnerabilities by acknowledging all the ways your sensitivity makes you a more well-rounded and compassionate person. Nov. 30 is also when affectionate Venus will make a warm connection with Neptune, injecting some whimsical energy into your relationships. As if Nov. 30 wasn’t giving you enough gifts, the sun will also sextile steadying Saturn, reminding you just how strong and resilient you truly are.

The week comes to a close with a solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4. This is the last eclipse slated to take place on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, which could lead to some major revelations about your life and where it’s headed next. Eclipses tend to bring you closer to your ultimate destiny, which could mean that whatever happens was always meant to happen.

If you’re a mutable sign, you might feel particularly affected by this eclipse. Here’s why:

Gemini: Your Relationships May Undergo Some Challenging Changes

Ever since the lunar eclipse in Gemini took place a few weeks ago, you’ve probably been feeling the pressure to change and try things a little differently. This week, you may finally get some answers to any questions you may have about where your relationships stand. As you and your loved ones grow, it’s inevitable that your relationship changes in the process. In the end, it’s a mutual agreement to continue working on the relationship and to grow together. It may be time to begin some of these conversations.

Virgo: You’re Letting Go Of Negative Habits You May Have Inherited

It’s no secret that your upbringing and the environment you were raised in can impact the type of person you become. While you may have inherited certain perspectives, habits, and idiosyncrasies from your past, they don’t have to dictate your future. This week, you may be forced to recognize all the good that you gained from your upbringing while acknowledging that it may be tome to move past some of the bad. It may be time to make a decision that changes the nature of your legacy.

Pisces: You’re Realizing That It’s Time To Take Your Career More Seriously

Your career is so much more than your job and your means of supporting yourself. It also has to do with your creative desires, your dreams, and your overall reputation. This week, you may realize all the ways that you’ve been looking at your career all wrong. If you’re not happy with where your career stands, think of it as an opportunity rather than a misfortune. You have the power to control the shape your career is starting to take. This week, it may be time to step into that power.