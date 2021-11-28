There’s a lot going on in astrology this week, so brace yourself for some rather intense energy. Luckily, there’s a lot of creative, romantic, and healing vibrations guiding you through it. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of November 29, 2021 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — then you’re in for a treat.

It all begins on Nov. 29, when passionate Mars forms a trine with imaginative Neptune, which will inspire you to tap into your artistic side and get motivated about something that leads with compassion. This can also leave you feeling more romantic than usual, making it the perfect energy to get sensual. Nov. 29 is also when communicative Mercury will trine sensitive Chiron, cultivating the perfect atmosphere for a warm and therapeutic conversation.

By Nov. 30, this mystical energy will continue to inspire you. This is when the sun will trine Chiron, encouraging you to be kind to yourself instead of hard on yourself. Instead of allowing your inner critic to put you down, let it guide you to what needs healing. As loving Venus forms a sextile with Neptune, you may feel a desire to satisfy your need for pleasure and poetry. And as the sun forms a sextile with committed Saturn, you might feel grounded and tuned into your need for stability.

The main highlight of the week takes place on Dec. 4. This is when a solar eclipse will take place in Sagittarius, encouraging you to embrace what is out of your control and to accept that a new chapter is beginning. Eclipses are pivotal moments in astrology and they can coincide with major life changes.

However, if you happen to be a fire sign, here’s how you can make the most of it:

Aries: You’re Learning How To Embrace A Deeper Self-Acceptance

This week, you may feel way more sensitive than usual, as though you’re being forced to tune into your deepest emotions. However, understanding how you truly feel can be a deeply healing and empowering experience. All the pain you’ve experienced in life has given you an understanding of how this pain works. You might discover new ways to heal as you delve deeper into the source of your troubles. Use this power not just to heal others, but to heal yourself. Embrace your multifaceted nature.

Leo: Your Relationships Are Receiving A Rejuvenating Boost

If you’re not crushing on anyone at the moment, you might be crushing on someone by the end of this week. You’re running into opportunities to make your romantic wishes come true through all sorts of imaginative and fanciful experiences. And even if you don’t have eyes for anyone right now, you can take all this romantic energy and pour it into yourself. Take yourself out on a date. Buy yourself roses. Read love poems to yourself. Go for a drive and sing your favorite songs. You’re worthy of it.

Sagittarius: You’re Taking A Big Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone

Sagittarius season is underway, bringing you back in touch with your confidence and your love for an adrenaline-pumping adventure. You basically invented the idea of living life to the fullest, so why not show everyone how it’s done? However, living life to the fullest can also mean letting go of things that are standing in the way of your true happiness. It may be time to rearrange your understanding of what brings you joy and acknowledge that growth means taking a risk. Luckily, it’s always a risk worth taking.