The First New Moon After Halloween Will Be Filled With Surprises For 4 Signs

Even when everything has gone wrong, you will always be given a chance to try again. The lunar cycle is proof of the constant cycle of beginnings and endings. In astrology, the moon rules over your emotions and your instincts, and over the course of 28 days, the moon encourages your inner world to expand. This process of expansion always begins on the phase of the new moon, when you’re encouraged to let go of the burden of your past and set your sights on a new start. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best November 2021 new moon — the first new moon after Halloween — then you’ll want to take full advantage of this fresh beginning.

The upcoming new moon takes place on Nov. 4 at 5:14 p.m. ET, which makes it the first new moon to arrive after the mystical celebration of Halloween. The fact that this new moon takes place in passionate, introspective, and transformative Scorpio only heightens its spiritual power. Scorpio is a zodiac sign that has no problem embracing the process of creation and destruction. After all, Scorpio would rather not sit idle, unsure of how they’re feeling. Instead, Scorpio would rather get rid of what feels confusing and focus on what feels right.

Although Scorpio is a fixed water sign, making them a tad stubborn and slow to change, this particular new moon could be filled with a few surprises that will throw its controlled energy for a loop. This new moon opposes erratic and unpredictable Uranus, which could lead to unexpected shifts as well as electrifying epiphanies.

Here’s why fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) will feel this new moon the most:

Taurus: You’re Taking A Good, Long Look At Your Relationships

You may find yourself zeroing in on what you want from your relationships. These realizations may encourage you to work on becoming a better partner, as well as choosing better partners. This is an opportunity to work on communicating, compromising, and navigating conflict in a way that improves your whole perspective of how relationships work. Who knows? An entirely new relationship may even be coming into focus.

Leo: You’re Embracing The Need For A Sense Of Belonging

In order for a tree to grow, it must have the space it needs to spread out its roots. Focus on your own roots; both on the place that created you and the place that continues to nurture you to this day. You can’t control where you come from, so work on forgiving what feel unfair and appreciating what that unfairness taught you. Use your experiences to create the home you’ve always wanted and most definitely deserve.

Scorpio: You’re On The Brink Of Your Next Adventure

You’re turning a new leaf and embracing the fact that you’ve grown and changed in so many ways. While your past will always be a part of you, it doesn’t necessarily have a say in where you’re going. So tap into the part of you that’s currently taking the center stage. Feed that part of you with love, effort, and energy, because life is just a process of getting to know yourself and all the potential you will always have.

Aquarius: You’re Cultivating A Career That Matters To You

You may feel as though your professional goals and interests are changing. Even though this may be scary, since it may mean abandoning your previous ambitions, it’s all a part of the journey. You may think you’ve got a plan set in stone, but the world will always drop off unexpected opportunities, setbacks, and life changes that cause you to see everything quite differently.