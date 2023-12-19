Typically, the holiday season is full of colors: reds, greens, metallics, and occasionally some icy blues. But this year, celebrities have been sporting a different type of festive attire — neutrals. Nina Dobrev and Zoey Deutch (among other stars, including Dobrev’s boyfriend Shaun White) made the case for more muted holiday attire for the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado. Take it from these celebs: For 2023, the ultimate holiday palette features shades of cocoa, cream, beige, and chestnut.

On Dec. 17, Dobrev and Deutch headed to Rio Grande Park for the World Snow Polo Championship, the only snow polo event held in North America. The besties aren’t exactly new to snow-covered vacations. (For New Year’s Eve in 2023, they trekked to Antarctica with their boyfriends.) At the Aspen championship, guests enjoyed watching matches from St. Regis VIP marquee, drinking the St. Regis’ signature Bloody Mary cocktail, and spending time with Kitty the Bernese, the house dog of the St. Regis Aspen.

For the celebrity attendees, winter chic meant embracing warm hues and comfortable fabrics. With statement pieces from Ralph Lauren and Nour Hammour, everyone was dressed to embrace the winter season, perfect for the snowy December day.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Dobrev wore the PRL x Naiomi Glasses Great Ranch Coat ($2,498) and the Ralph Lauren RRL Roll-Neck Intarsia-Knit Jumper ($721). White coordinated with his long-time girlfriend, sporting the PRL x Naiomi Glasses Wool-Blend Sweater ($598) and the brand’s Shearing Polo Coat ($3,498).

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Deutch opted for the 90s Glamour Shearling Coat ($2,662) from Nour Hammour and Stevie Calfskin Knee Boots ($660) from By Far — though there’s no word on how the leather shoes held up in the snow.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Dobrev, White, and Deutch weren’t the only big names in attendance. Dobrev’s Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley was also there, along with Theater Camp’s Jimmy Tatro (Deutch’s boyfriend) and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Pom Klementieff. St. Regis Connoisseur Nacho Figueras (who captained the St. Regis Team) and his wife Delfina Blaquie also came for the championship.

From the photos, it’s clear that the rest of the crew also got the memo on warm-toned winter neutrals.