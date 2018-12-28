A new year is finally here and it’s time to embrace all the change coming your way. Whether you’re looking forward to world travels, a new job, or simply becoming the best version of yourself in 2023, it’s time to set intentions to manifest new beginnings. New Year’s resolutions tend to come and go as the weeks pass by in January, so this year, consider taking a different approach. This time around, visualize attainable goals that you can stick to and grab some inspo from these 50 New Year’s resolution quotes for captions about creating a better 2023.

The truth is, your 20s is supposed to be a little bit like a puzzle, coming together piece by piece to reveal a masterpiece, or a painting that may not make complete sense until you take a few steps back and look at the bigger picture. The key is to ditch that "all or nothing" attitude. Remember, living your best life in your 20s doesn't mean altering it entirely. It simply means keeping in mind what this decade is all about — growth, change, learning, and exploring — and finding the beauty in every moment as it comes.

Now, take the time to believe that the beauty of your dreams and being in your 20s is figuring everything out as it comes to you. You're ambitious, passionate, and strong — and it's time that you start setting some resolutions that reflect that. Pick out one of these 50 New Year’s resolutions quotes and write it on your mirror, in a note in your phone, or as a New Year’s resolution caption on Instagram, or straight-up commit it to memory. A little bit of #inspo is truly what you need to get into the right mindset to help you stick to your goals and manifest a magical 2023.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

"I have found that if you love life, life will love you back." — Arthur Rubenstein "Just keep swimming." — Dory, Finding Nemo "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliot "Be the girl who decided to go for it." "Don't call it a dream, call it a plan." "Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it." — Charles R. Swindoll "Be as you wish to seem." — Socrates "If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced." — Vincent van Gogh "Choose joy." "You get in life what you have the courage to ask for." — Oprah Winfrey "Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself." — Coco Chanel "For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone." — Audrey Hepburn "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." — Theodore Roosevelt "The world is full of beautiful places. Let your heart be one of them." — Jenim Dibie “Be different, babe." “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn "She was afraid of heights, but she was much more afraid of never flying." — Atticus "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." — David Bowie "I am going to make everything around me beautiful — that will be my life." — Elsie de Wolfe "Don't be pushed by your problems. Be led by your dreams." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "To live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong." — Joseph Chilton Pearce "Life is a dance between making it happen and letting it happen." — Arianna Huffington "You have to find that place that brings out the human in you. The soul in you. The love in you." — r.m. drake “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson “You know how I always dread the whole year? Well this time I’m only going to dread one day at a time.” – Charlie Brown “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.” – David Bowie “And so another adventure begins.” “It is never too late to be what you might have been.” — George Eliot “Celebrate what you want to see more of.” “Less bitter, more glitter.” “If you focus on what you’ve left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead.” —Ratatouille “Out with the old, in with the new.” “Cheers to 365 new chances.” “Don’t go through life, grow through life.” — Eric Butterworth “Don’t stop me now.” “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” “You always have two choices: your commitment versus your fear.” – Sammy Davis, Jr. “Carpe the heck out of this Diem.” “What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven't even happened yet.” “I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." — Edna Mode, The Incredibles “You know me, just feeling 2023.” “Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it." — Maya Angelou “Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten." —Natasha Bedingfield, “Unwritten” “I'm lookin' for a new foundation...And I'm on that new vibration." — Beyoncé, “Break My Soul” “It’s going to be a glass-half-full kind of year.” “Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.” – Mark Twain “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, and next year’s words await another voice.” – T.S. Eliot “Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings.” — Jonathan Lockwood Huie “Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives.” — Steven Spielberg “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” — Socrates