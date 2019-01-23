36 Captions For Your Weekend In The Mountains With Your Besties

For an adventurer like yourself, there’s no problem a weekend in the mountains can’t solve. Whether you’re hiking in a national park, skiing down the nearby slopes, or staying in a city surrounded by dusty peaks, the mountains can give you a new perspective — literally and figuratively. They can also give you plenty of sweet moments worth sharing on Instagram and TikTok with these mountain captions for your weekend hikes with your besties.

If you want to document your trip, consider starting with the little snowflakes and hiking boots drawn in your planner on the days you’ll be out of office. Take a video of those tiny sketches, before transitioning to the immaculate vibes of the mountains. You can grab a quick clip of your #OOTD that includes a thrifted sweater, or the iced coffee you drank while taking in the epic views. You can zoom into the trunk of your rented car that’s filled with firewood, hats with fluffy pom-poms, and bags of marshmallows for s'mores, or pretend you’re filming a vlog and chat to your followers about your itinerary.

Of course, photos you took on a disposable camera will also look adorable and adventurous on your feed. In a super artsy and ‘90s-inspired way, they’ll document the nights you spent playing board games in a cabin, or days you spent learning that pizza move with your skis. These mountain captions will be picture-perfect additions to those memories, and show your followers you had a peak weekend with your BFFs.

"Sometimes, you just need to change your altitude." "Would you consider this peaking?" "Go where you feel most alive." "My BFF can move mountains." "Two best friends. They might hike. They might not." "Climbing my way to bigger and better things." "Our weekend in the mountains is always snow much fun." "Love this super adventurous journey for me." "Came for the mountains, stayed for the waterfall." "Wander where the WiFi is weak.” "Up, up, and away in the mountains for a weekend." "I love my best friends to the peak of the mountain and back." "If this summer isn’t filled with mountain trips, I don’t want it." "Enjoying life in the snow lane." "Ladies and gentlemen, Mother Earth.” "The mountains are my new happy place." "S’mores and sunsets, here we come!" "Do more of what makes you happy." "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a lift pass." "Are we in math class? Because I found the slope." "Everyone has a favorite person to travel with. This one is mine." "Wish you were here." "Please picture me, in the trees.” — Taylor Swift, “seven” "I’d pick the mountains over the beach any day." "I’ve mastered the pizza move. Please clap." "The mountains are calling and I must go." — John Muir "Eat, sleep, and hike." "Never miss a moment in the mountains." "The s’more pictures, the merrier." "This is a sign to take a trip to the mountains with your BFFs." "Best Saturday and Sunday ever." "Mountain weekend photo dump!" "Mountain emoji, heart emoji, laughing emoji." "Dusting off my snowboarding skills." "Low-quality vacation pics with high-quality friends." "Sipping iced coffee and staring at the mountains."