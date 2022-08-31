Mountain Dew’s New Mystery Flavor Will Be Revealed SO Soon

Fall brings so many fun drink options your way that it can be hard to choose between, say, a PSL or Mountain Dew’s mystery Voo-Dew flavor. No worries: you can have both, but if you’ve got questions about the soda’s 2022 Halloween flavor, you’re in the right place. Elite Daily tasted the mystery Mountain Dew flavor, so you can prepare your taste buds before you try. Here's what you need to know about Mountain Dew's Voo-Dew 2022 flavor, from a review breaking down the taste to where to buy it — and when the mystery will be revealed.

The new Voo-Dew flavor hit stores nationwide in September 2022, but if you’re new to the Voo-Dew craze, you probably need a quick rundown on the history of the Mountain Dew mystery drink. Mountain Dew Voo-Dew, which made its debut in 2019, is a mystery-flavored soda that only pops up on store shelves once a year around Halloween. If the idea of trying a “mystery” drink sounds daunting to you, don’t worry, because past sips have been anything but scary. There was 2019’s candy corn-flavored sip, 2020’s Fruit Candy Explosion bev, and 2021’s fruit chew candy flavor.

Like previous years, the brand has remained pretty tight-lipped about what flavors you can expect from the regular and Zero Sugar versions of Mountain Dew’s 2022 Voo-Dew mystery flavor — but don’t stress, because the flavor reveal is coming so soon. Until then, Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got to preview the drink, and she spilled the tea, er, soda, on what the limited-edition flavor tastes like.

Mountain Dew Voo-Dew 2022 Review

The brightly colored orange bottle (with blue, pink, and yellow accents) gives off series citrus vibes, so it’s no surprise that Reitz was able to detect a fruity scent right off the bat. She describes the flavor as “bright” and “fruity,” but don’t expect it to taste like original Mountain Dew.

After a few sips, Reitz says she could taste “mixed fruit, especially orange.” Given the last two Voo-Dew flavors weren’t inspired by fruit candies like Skittle and Starbursts, she tried to place her finger on what fruity treat could have inspired this one. About a third of the way through drinking, Reitz thought there might be a sour component, something akin to Sour Patch Kids or Sour Punch Straws. She says the drink has “a little something extra, a tingle on your tongue similar to when you eat sour candy.” (YouTube account The Snack Network also pegged the mystery flavor as Sour Patch Kids, FWIW.)

Overall, the new Voo-Dew flavor “is a very refreshing sip even if it strays from the OG citrus Dew vibes,” according to Reitz.

Where to Buy Mountain Dew Voo-Dew 2022

The new flavor is available in-stores now at all major retailers and convenience stores, and the 20-ounce mystery flavor sells for the same price as a regular 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew. But the mystery flavor is only available for a limited time while supplies last, so you might want to start scoping out your local grocery store for the spooky Voo-Dew label ASAP.

If you want to keep your fridge stocked for all your upcoming Halloween festivities, you can also grab a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans of Mountain Dew Voo-Dew for the same price as an OG 12-pack, according to Mountain Dew.

Need more Voo-Dew? You can taste test the new flavor alongside the ghosts of Voo-Dew past with a new limited-edition Halloween variety 6-pack that includes all previous Voo-Dew flavors from 2019, 2020, and 2021. The pack comes with two 16-ounce cans of each of the returning flavors, and you can score yours via the Mountain Dew or Walmart website for $19.99, or on Amazon when it launches on Oct. 25.

How Much Caffeine Is In Mountain Dew Voo-Dew 2022?

If you prefer to get your caffeine fill from soda, Mountain Dew Voo-Dew has no shortage of the stuff. The 2022 mystery flavor contains 91 milligrams per 20 ounces, which, if you didn’t know, is the same amount as an OG bottle of Mountain Dew.

Mountain Dew Voo-Dew 2022 Reveal?

If you want to try and guess the mystery flavor before Mountain Dew unveils the inspiration behind the 2022 drink, you only have a few more days until the secret is revealed. According to the company, the 2022 mystery flavor will finally be announced at noon ET on Oct. 31, so make sure to keep on eye on Mountain Dew’s Twitter and Instagram during the spooky holiday.

Just like Halloween, Mountain Dew’s Voo-Dew 2022 flavor will be gone before you know it. So if the drink has become an important part of your spooky season traditions, don’t forget to grab a bottle (or a pack) while you still can.