Welcome to Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation era. The eighth studio album from Cyrus was released on March 10, and by now, you’ve likely heard the first single “Flowers.” The self-love anthem, which is rumored to be about the singer-songwriter’s ex-husband, has inspired empowering TikTok trends, workouts, and even a Starbucks drink. The Miley Cyrus “Flowers” Starbucks drink is as refreshing as finding your independence, and it’s ‘Gram-worthy AF.

The idea for the “Flowers” drink from Starbucks actually comes from TikToker @lyellgirl, who requested a drink inspired by the song from her barista. While the request was a bit challenging at first, the barista said they were inspired by the idea of flowers when creating this recipe. They wanted a drink that was “refreshing”and featured “bright colors” like you would find in a bouquet of flowers you bought yourself.

The drink starts off with a base of Starbucks’ blended paradise drink and includes some strawberry additions. If your weekend plans include listening to Endless Summer Vacation on repeat, you might want to order the “Flowers” Starbucks drink for yourself. It’s the perfect beverage to sip on as you’re dancing in the backyard, like Cyrus does in the music video.

How To Order A Miley Cyrus “Flowers” Drink At Starbucks

While you won’t find this secret Starbucks drink on the menu, you can easily order it on the Starbucks app or in store. To start, ask your barista for a grande Paradise Drink. The paradise is one of Starbucks’ refreshers and comes with a scoop of freeze dried pineapple ice with coconut milk. If you’re ordering off the app, it’ll be under the “cold drinks” category. The barista specifically said it was a blended version, so be sure to specify that. They also added some strawberry puree to the mix, and topped off the drink with strawberry inclusion. Unfortunately, the Starbucks app doesn’t allow for you to select strawberry inclusion as a topping, but it does have strawberries listed as a fruit add-in.

When I ordered my drink, I just had the strawberry blended in and I think it added more color to it — and made it more expensive. While the Paradise Drink is normally $5 to $6 by itself, it’s more like $7 to $9 with all the customizations.

Miley Cyrus “Flowers” Starbucks Drink Review

Rachel Chapman

As much as I love listening to “Flowers,” this Starbucks secret menu item was not worth $7 in my book. The first few sips had a very faint flavor, and I felt like I spent $7 for blended ice with a hint of fruit. After letting it sit and melt a bit, I could start to taste the pineapple and strawberry. Once it fully melted, it was very strong.

While it was refreshing, it wasn’t as unique as I hoped it would be. I think if I were to order it again, I wouldn’t get it blended, which also would have the added benefit of cutting down the price a bit, too. The pink color was nice, but it wasn’t anymore colorful than ordering a “Lavender Haze” drink or a Pink Drink from Starbucks. I would have loved to see a yellow hue to match the gold dress that Cyrus wears in the music video.

I think this Miley drink from Starbucks has more of an Endless Summer Vacation vibe than specifically the song “Flowers.” It’s super fruity and light, making it a great drink to order when it gets warmer outside. If you don’t have the budget for a $7 sip, however this is definitely something you could make at home for much cheaper. Just like Cyrus can buy herself flowers, you can make your own Starbucks-inspired drink.