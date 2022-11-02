Similar to Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, it didn’t take too long for Disney to transition from Halloween to the holidays. As all the Mickey Mouse pumpkins get taken down, festive holiday wreaths are put in their place on Main Street, U.S.A. In addition to decking the halls, Disney Eats just revealed Disney’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 food guide and it’s full of holiday cheer.

Starting Nov. 8, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World will be celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with their Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. This after hours, special ticketed event on select nights through Dec. 22 will give guests the chance to celebrate the holidays with character meet-and-greets, a festive fireworks show, Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade, and a whole slew of new Disney holiday food.

The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party menu always features some seasonal flavors and Insta-worthy Mickey-shaped treats, and this year is no different. While some fan-favorite Disney food is returning, like the Mickey Mouse-shaped cinnamon roll and apple cider float, here are all the new Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 food items that are available this year.

01 Christmas Cookie Churro Disney Where: Main Street U.S.A. While it’s Disneyland that is most known for their flavored churros, Walt Disney World couldn’t resist having a festive churro on the menu for their holiday celebration. This year, during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours, you can find this Christmas Cookie Churro at the carts on Main Street. From Nov. 8 through Dec. 31, this churro is will be served with a marshmallow cream, cookie crumbles, and Christmas sprinkles on top.

02 Funnel Cake Sundae Disney Where: Sleepy Hollow Refreshments This holiday-themed funnel cake is only available during the Christmas party. It features a scoop of peppermint ice cream on top with red and green M&M’S and a hot fudge drizzle.

03 Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sundae Disney Where: Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies Calling all Nightmare Before Christmas fans: you’ll want to grab this Lock, Shock, and Barrel-themed sundae from Tomorrowland. It comes in a hilarious bathtub like the one Oogie Boogie’s henchmen travel in, and you get to take it home as a souvenir once you’re done. The sundae itself, which is available during the party and regular park hours until the end of December, has a green vanilla cake with vanilla ice cream and a strawberry topping. The final touches include whipped cream, Christmas sprinkles, and a Lock, Shock, and Barrel white chocolate piece.

04 Mickey Mousse Ornament Treat Disney Where: Main Street Bakery For another treat that can be taken home as a souvenir, snag this Mickey Mouse ornament. The punny Mickey Mousse has a gingerbread flavor with a crispy center, spiced almond cake, and brownie crumbles. It looks just like a Christmas ornament and comes in a dome that can be used for an actual ornament on your tree.

05 Christmas Wreath Doughnut Disney Where: Main Street U.S.A. When you first enter the Magic Kingdom, you can find these red velvet doughnuts at one of the carts on Main Street. The red velvet with green buttercream icing and holiday sprinkles really does make this treat look like a holiday wreath. To bring some extra festivity to your feed, you could snap a picture for the ‘Gram of your doughnut with one of the holidays wreaths on Main Street in the background.

06 Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse Treat Disney Where: Sleepy Hollow Refreshments Another treat for the Nightmare Before Christmas fans, this Jack Skellington — aka Sandy Claws — mousse is too cute. During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, this white chocolate peppermint mousse will be available in Liberty Square. The white chocolate peppermint dome looks just like a snowball, but with a chocolate fudge center and chocolate Jack Skellington on top.

07 Chai Caramel Freeze Disney Where: Golden Oak Outpost The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party menu also includes a few festive drinks like this Chai Caramel Freeze. The salted caramel freeze gets its chai flavor from the spiced whipped cream that also has an adorable (and edible) reindeer on top. You might think a frozen drink is too cold for this time of year, but that’s not the case in Florida. This drink may actually be super refreshing to get during the day, which is why it’s a good thing it’s available during park hours through Dec. 31.

08 Candy Cane Hot Cocoa Disney Where: Plaza Ice Cream Parlor Of course, you may prefer a warm hot chocolate during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. This Candy Cane Hot Cocoa is like a hot chocolate float with peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, and candy cane pieces on top.

09 Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae Disney Where: Plaza Ice Cream Parlor If you were mint to eat all the peppermint treats at Disney, you’ll need to add this sundae to your list. The party exclusive brownie sundae comes with peppermint ice cream, hot fudge, and candy cane pieces on top.

10 Polar Bear Claw Disney Where: Cool Ship In Tomorrowland, you can find this bear claw pastry covered in white and dark chocolate to make it look like a polar bear claw. The inside of the bear claw is filled which hazelnut, and will pair well with some coffee or a hot chocolate during your Christmas party.

11 Tinker Bell Cream Puff Disney Where: The Friar’s Nook For a treat worthy of Neverland, sprinkle so fairy dust and fly over to try this Tinker Bell Cream Puff. After watching the Christmas parade or fireworks show, treat yourself to a carrot cake cream puff that’s topped with spiced cream cheese icing and walnuts. The ‘Gram-worthiness comes from the Tinker Bell-inspired chocolate wings on top.

12 Christmas Tree Cake Disney Where: Casey’s Corner Raise your hand if you love eggnog. If you’ve got your arm up, you’ll definitely want to order one of these Christmas tree cakes from Main Street. While the brownie is red velvet, the buttercream is eggnog-flavored and comes with a spiced caramel topping and mini sugar Christmas lights to really make it picture-perfect.