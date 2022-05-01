Your Weekly Horoscope Will Guide You Through The Beauty Of Taurus SZN

You may be nursing an eclipse hangover as this week begins. After surviving last week’s solar eclipse in Taurus, you may be witnessing the chips fall where they may. You’ve made your chess moves, the universe made their’s, and now, all you can do is sit back and watch as your eclipse season story unfolds. Make no mistake — you’re right where you’re supposed to be, because your destiny is right at your doorstep and your May 2, 2022 weekly horoscope has all the details on what comes next.

On May 2, Venus — planet of love and friendship — will enter bright and eager Aries. While moving through this cardinal fire sign, Venus feels somewhat uncomfortable with its scorching and unpredictable temperatures. Venus would much rather be somewhere chill and relaxing; somewhere she can be served and pleasured with ease. In Aries, the vibe is cutthroat and competitive, turning your love life upside-down. Prepare for friction, because that friction can feel just as unsettling as it feels incredible.

This week, all of the projects you’ve begin and relationships you’ve commenced will experience limitless growth. And as expansive Jupiter forms a sextile with transformative Pluto on May 3, it’s clear the cosmos are coming to your aid as you embark on this next adventure. Prepare to feel a strengthening urge to embrace your destiny and tap into your deepest urges. Follow your inner compass, because it’s pointing you in the right direction.

By May 5, you may come to terms with another surprise as the sun in Taurus joins forces with erratic and revolutionary Uranus. During this time, you may feel an insatiable desire to go against the grain and break free from the status quo. Instead of following the rules, start writing your own. Instead of doing your best to fit in, embrace your need to stand out. Traditions always begin somewhere, so start creating your own.

Here’s what each you can expect this week, according to your sun and/or rising sign.

Dennis Aglaster / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

‌

Aries May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, a burst of spiritual energy will activate your psychic senses. The more you embracing inner healing, the sharper your intuition will become. Connect with your heart center and find the courage to explore your inner world. Let your ego remain a meaningful part of you, but don’t let it obscure who you *really* are. Pay attention to those who come to your aid and understand your intentions. Align yourself with the people who believe in your highest self.

Taurus May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re influencing the world on a grand scale this week. In fact, you may be reconnecting with your social circle and creating magic with those you meet along the way. Embrace the age-old truth that everything — and everyone — is interconnected, and together, nothing can stand in the way of a united front. However, in order to make the impossible seem possible, you need to get practical about your goals and serious about your level of discipline. You’re ready to do the work.

Gemini May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you may be seeing your name in lights. You’ve been working hard and taking your failures in stride, and now, you’re ready to reap the rewards of your resilience. Embrace all the accolades and appreciation you’re receiving, because it’s only inspiring you to keep going. Believe it or not, work *can* be fun. You’re finally learning how to set your sights on the goals that keep you up late at night because you can’t stop thinking about how much your dreams matter to you.

Cancer May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your world is becoming *much* bigger, and this week, you’re seeing things in a bright and positive light. In fact, your desire to expand your horizons, try new things, and live life to the fullest is next level, so follow it with every inch of your heart. Don’t be afraid to believe in something larger than what you once thought. And the more explore the world, the more it paints a clearer picture of what’s waiting for you at home. To heal your heart, start with the roots and work your way up.

Lorado/E+/Getty Images

Leo May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re tapping into your power this week. Although you might feel the rise and fall of all the heavy emotions you’ve been holding close to your heart, the experience is making one thing clear — you’re pretty damn resilient. As you let go of what’s holding you back and embrace a brand new start, it may feel difficult to release your grip on the past. Deep down, you *know* what’s in your best interest. Speak your mind without hesitation, because the world needs to hear your story.

Virgo May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your relationships are taking a beautiful turn, and this week, you may realize you’re becoming closer to someone than you’ve ever been before. In fact, friends, lovers, and allies are coming to your aid, showing you what it means to be involved in a truly inspiring partnership. And as you gain a deeper awareness of who has your back, you’re also learning how to sustain yourself first and foremost. Don’t forget to take care of yourself before making sacrifices for others.

Libra May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you may feel inspired by the process behind everything you do. You may feel motivated to be as prolific as possible, breaking records and putting bad habits to rest. However, the need to produce stronger results can become counterproductive if you don’t prioritize rest and rejuvenation. As you come to terms with how much you’ve grown as a person, you may feel ready to make changes in your life that align with the person you’re becoming. Don’t overthink it.

Scorpio May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re undergoing a creative evolution this week. In fact, if anyone’s leading an artistic renaissance, it’s got to be you. Now’s the time to embrace your urge to express yourself; to get up on stage and show the world what you’re made of. You’ve got too much talent to keep it contained. Unleash it all without hesitation. In fact, you’re realizing how healing it can be to create art out of your pain, because the best and most beautiful creations are always fueled by the deepest of emotions.

lindsay_imagery/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’re feeling rooted where you stand. In fact, you may feel drawn back to your roots (or ready to plant new ones somewhere beautiful). Remember — the more you nurture your personal life and spread warmth across your familial connections, the stronger they become. Define your circle of trust, but don’t forget that there are layers to how deep this trust this extends. Embrace the way everyone plays a different role in your life and the significance of each bond you forge.

Capricorn May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you may feel charged with intellectual promise. In fact, you may feel the urge to study everything you want to know about a topic that intrigues you. A bright idea may surge through your heart, encouraging you to flesh it out and discuss it with your colleagues and mentors. Embrace the urge to follow your curiosity, because it’s leading you toward great success. The world is watching your progress, so give them something *incredible* to talk about.

Aquarius May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’re beginning to understand that wealth and abundance extend *far* beyond money matters. You deserve a healthy pay day, but you’re also realizing that being “rich” doesn’t always mean having a phat bank account, but a heart that’s dripping with love. Indulge in what stabilizes and anchors you, because in order to explore the world without hesitation, you need to know how to find your way back home. You don’t want to get so lost that you can’t even locate your North Star.

Pisces May 2, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re flowing with potential and radiating confidence wherever you go. If you’re feeling larger-than-life, it’s no wonder. After all, this week’s Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces has got you feeling like you’re on top of the world. Feed into your soul purpose, because you might be discovering the meaning of life this week. However beautiful this new perspective may seem, leaving behind your old mindset isn’t always easy. Go gentle into this gorgeous new cycle.