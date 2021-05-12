This Is The 1 Day In May When Every Zodiac Sign Will Thrive In Their Love Life

Despite whether you believe in fate or free will, looking to the stars for guidance will more than likely lead you down a divine path. For instance, May 17, 2021 will be the most romantic day this month for every zodiac sign, so it doesn't hurt to test your luck. Though depending on the support of the cosmos isn't always going to satiate your romantic longings, it doesn't take away from the celestial energies at play.

In addition to the passionate essence stemming from the moon in Leo, Venus will also conjunct the North Node on this day, so mark your calendars. You'll want to check which of the 12 astrological houses belong to 10 degrees Gemini in your birth chart, as this is where Venus — planet of romance, pleasure, sensuality, and value systems — will join forces with the North Node, aka your "North Star". (The North Node is where you're headed; the South Node is what you're releasing.) There's no denying the potency of this conjunction, especially while its ruler, Mercury, transits through is sign of rulership, Gemini.

Gemini is a mutable air sign, and this element is symbolic of the mind; it's the information you process and the words you exchange. Flirtatious and romantic exchanges are more than likely to occur on this day, so don't hesitate to send that highly anticipated text. The catch? This Mercury-ruled air sign isn't very fond of emotionally charged pow wows — the more light-hearted the better. Gemini isn't necessarily looking for a soul mate; it's very fickle and easily bored, so keep it flirty and sweet, at least for now. You're already in the pre-Mercury retrograde shadow phase and in the middle of eclipse season, so don't put all of your eggs into one basket.

In the meantime, here's what you can expect in terms of romance on May 17, 2021, according your zodiac sign:

Aries: Go Ahead And Send The Text

In addition to keeping your eyes on your money bag, you've also been thinking about that special someone, so what are you waiting for, Aries? Today's moon will light up your romantic fifth house of romance, and Venus will meet with the North Node in your communication sector. Authentic communication is key.

Taurus: Be Open To Discussing Your Values

You've been reflecting a lot lately, Taurus. Tapping into your emotionality and spending quality time with family is a must during today's Leo moon, but it's not every day your ruler, Venus, conjuncts the North Node. Hovering over your second house of values, comfort, finances, and unique possessions, it's time to come clean in regards to your desires.

Gemini: Make A Wish, And Make It Count

It's a beautiful day, Gemini. The moon is activating your communication sector, and both your curious planetary ruler, Mercury, and Venus are conjugating in your sign. More importantly, Venus will join forces with the North Node in your sign, caramelizing and harmonizing everything from your physical identity to your sense of self. Charming is an understatement.

Cancer: Indulge In Your Secrets Romances

Let's just say, you're well aware of your sparkling charisma, Cancer. Keep in mind, today's conjunction between luscious Venus and the North Node will ignite your unconscious 12th house of closure, karma, hidden agendas, and clandestine affairs. Sounds suspicious, but this transit is inspiring you to go inward and revel in your curiosities.

Leo: It's About Being In The Right Place At The Right Time

In addition to today's moon transiting through your sign, Venus will also join the North Node in your experimental 11th house of associations, friendships, future hopes, and sense of belonging in the world. So whether you're scrolling through social media, or perhaps spending time with friends, the opportunity for romantic connection is more than possible.

Virgo: You're Doing You And Making An Impression

With today's moon shaking up your 12th house of unconscious energies, you might not be aware of your magnetism, Virgo. This, however, doesn't take away from the attention you're getting, and it's all thanks to Venus' conjunction with the North Node via your public 10th house of reputation. Despite whether you prefer to solely focus on your career, chances are you have more than a few admirers.

Libra: You're Making Connections That Are Worth The Risk

Keep your options open, Libra. In addition to today's moon lighting up your experimental 11th house of friendships, your planetary ruler, Venus, will collide with the North Node via your exotic ninth house of adventure, experience, and thrill. Some of you might even kick off a spring fling romance with someone at a distance from you.

Scorpio: You're In The Mood To Play A Love Game

Use your words, Scorpio. Today's conjunction between coquettish Venus and the North Node will spice things up, and in more ways than one. Lighting up your erotic eighth house of intimacy, mergers, and soul bonds, this is presenting you with the opportunity to indulge in your sexual curiosities. Whether it be via role play or perhaps some sizzling sexts, one thing's for sure: You're turned on.

Sagittarius: You're Finally Ready To Have The "Talk"

Cheers to a powerful eclipse season, Sagittarius. In addition to the moon highlighting your adventurous ninth house of expansion, today's Venus-North Node conjunction will shake up your harmony-seeking seventh house of agreements, significant others, and one-on-one relationships. Are you ready to express your love? A sweet gesture goes a long way.

Capricorn: You're Not A Player, You're Just Crushing

In addition to today's moon transiting through your sultry eighth house of intimacy, mergers, and sexual connections, Venus will also join forces with the North Node via your sixth house of daily rituals, and routine. Don't set expectations, but love could turn up where you least expect it today. The local coffee shop, your pilates class, or the cutie at work could very well make the cut.

Aquarius: You're Unapologetically Getting Your Flirt On

It takes two to tango, and you wouldn't have it any other way, Aquarius. While today's moon shakes up your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships and significant others, Venus will join forces with the North Node in your romantic fifth house of love, passion, and self-expression. This could bring anything from a new crush to a flirty game of mental tennis. The key is to do what makes you happy.

Pisces: You're Connecting With Your Cutie From Home

FaceTime date, Pisces? Today's moon will touch down on your responsible sixth house, emotionally binding to you your day-to-day tasks. However, Venus' conjunction with the North Node in your cozy fourth house of emotions, family, and humble abode will encourage you to indulge from the comfort of your own home.