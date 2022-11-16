We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In the midst of adding your fave Target Black Friday deals to your cart each week, don’t forget to snag some presents, too. From musical gingerbread tins to pinecone-shaped truffles, the superstore’s new collab with U.K.-based brand Marks & Spencer is about to become your go-to for seasonal delights — and you don’t even have to leave the country. There’s plenty of desserts to choose from no matter the occasion, so if you’re ready to deck the halls with truffles, shortbread, and chocolates, here’s a festive ranking of Target’s Marks & Spencer holiday treats.
Anglophiles might knowMarks & Spencerhas been a British staple since 1884 — and it’s known for a high-quality selection of food, drinks, clothing, and more.Anyone whose seen Love Actually orThe Holidayknows how magical the holidays in London can be, and now you can get a taste stateside (literally) of this U.K. brand that brings out all the stops for the season.Target’s Marks & Spencer collection, which launched on Nov. 16, features an assortment of goodies, like light-up tins of truffles, festively shaped chocolates, and so much more. Witha box of chocolates made to look like shiny holiday ornaments, you might even be able to forgo hours of decorating — or, you just can munch on the chocolates while you put up your tree.The Marks & Spencer Target collection is available on the Target website for a limited time during the holiday season, and you’ll also be able to find it at most Target stores, too.
To help you get into the spirit, I ranked these items from the new Marks & Spencer Target collection from most to least festive, based on all their unique packaging. Get ready to pick the perfect gift for each of your besties — and yourself, of course.
Whether you’re in the market for some sweet holiday gifts or you’re looking to fill your pantry with goodies for the season, this Marks & Spencer collection at Target has got you covered. All that’s left to do is perfect your English accent.