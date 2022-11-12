Shopping
Check out these eight photos of Target's larger-format store in Texas.

Photos Of Target’s New Store Design With Decor Plants & Reclaimed Wood

Oh, and the stores are huge.

Target runs are about to look a lot different for shoppers in Katy, Texas. The department store debuted a new look with one of its Houston-area locations on Nov. 10, and you can get a sneak peek at the changes with these five photos of Target’s larger-format store in Texas.

The size of the store isn’t the only thing that’s changed — the supersized Target remodel also includes sustainable refrigerators, natural elements like plants and reclaimed wood, oversized windows for maximum light, and so much more.

