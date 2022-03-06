This week, you’re learning how to embrace the hard part. When complicated feelings show up, it’s easy to want to change the channel. When you feel bad, it’s natural to want to solve the problem and make the pain go away. However, when you avoid your darker emotions and focus solely on staying positive, it further distances you from reality. And when you ignore your inner voice for too long, it ultimately distances you from yourself. At the end of the day, everything has a dark side. Even the purest and most beautiful things have a shadow lurking underneath them. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 7, 2022 — Leo, Sagittarius, and Aries — you don’t need to feel guilty for having a dark side.

The sun is moving through spiritual, empathetic, and dreamy Pisces, putting you in an incredibly powerful position to embrace love and enlightenment. Pisces is a water sign, and like the ocean, it knows no limits. Pisces can take in just as much energy as it gives out, making it highly sensitive and absorbent to external energy. As the sun joins forces with Neptune — planet of illusions and fantasies — on March 13, your level of sensitivity will be heightened even further. This will open your imagination and expand your heart. However, if you don’t implement boundaries along the way, you may find yourself giving far too much than you’re receiving. Make sure you’re not drifting too far away from reality, because Neptune loves to embellish the truth.

If you happen to be a fire sign, make sure you’re not wearing rose-colored glasses this week. Here’s why you should focus on the facts rather than the fiction:

Dennis Aglaster / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Leo: You May Have A Hard Time Knowing Where To Draw The Line

You’ve learned so much about how you manage your attachments and learn to live with your sense of control. And now that you’ve demanded what you deserve and you’ve set your boundaries, you’re ready to release all the work and see where the love takes you from here-on out. No matter the recent decisions you’ve made in your relationships, you’re prepared to throw your heart out there and let it soak up what this world has to offer. At the end of the day, love is *always* worth the risk in your book.

Sagittarius: You Might Feel A Lot More Sensitive Than Usual

As you regain your sense of confidence and self-acceptance, you’re ready to embrace change as you learn more and you continue to grow. You’re entertaining new ideas this week and solving bigger problems, but you’re also ready to release these thoughts and let them process on their own. Not every question needs to be answered right now, but you’re satisfied with the pace in which these ideas continue to arrive. A bigger picture is gradually gaining focus, and in due time, you’ll be able to see even more details.

Aries: You Might Feel A Strong Urge To Escape From Reality

You’re at the top of your game right now and the universe is elevating your energy to a much higher potential. As you reflect on how far you’ve already come, you’re realizing that your journey makes you a person who’s worthy of love and of being listened to. This week, you’ll find that everyone wants to listen to you, because your presence is enchanting others until they’re lulled by your magical energy. You have so much to show the world, and as you pave the way for others, you’re also paving the way for yourself.