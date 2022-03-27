The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.

As a new moon in Aries dawns in the sky on April 1, it will propel you into new direction as this cardinal fire sign launches you into the stratosphere. However, as the sun joins forces with Chiron — the wounded healer — it could bring up the fear that’s holding you back from truly taking off. However, this fear is also showing you the root of the problem, encouraging you to heal your fears right at the source. If you can extend compassion toward yourself, you’ll see results before you know it.

Despite how it may seem, *everyone* is scared and you’re not alone with your fears. As Mercury — planet of communication — joins forces with Chiron on April 2, it could inspire you to share your most vulnerable feelings with someone you trust and to explore the deeper implications of your emotions. Knowledge is power, and if you’re honest about what’s hurting you, it will bring you one step closer to understanding the hidden layers beneath your confusion. And the more you embrace the truth, the more gentle the healing process will inevitably become.

Here’s how these zodiac signs can make the best of it:

Shutterstock

Taurus: You Might Feel The Weight Of The World On Your Shoulders

You may feel a ton of pressure this week, especially in your career. As Venus — your ruling planet — joins forces with harsh Saturn, you may feel like your work isn’t gaining the traction that you’re hoping for. However, just because you aren’t seeing immediate results doesn’t mean your work isn’t meaningful. Stick to your grind during moments of doubt, because even the greatest legends encounter periods of strife. In fact, it’s when you keep pushing forward, no matter the resistance, that your achievements will soon become legendary.

Libra: You May Feel Like Something Has Lost Its “Spark”

This week, you may feel like your creative juices are running on empty. You may even feel like your love life has lost some of the romantic flare that you’re always craving. After all, Venus — your ruling planet — will join forces with serious Saturn this week, which could leave you feeling disconnected to your lighthearted self. Luckily, there’s nothing wrong with you for feeling off. While things may not feel as passionate as you might prefer, that doesn’t mean you aren’t desired. Pay attention to simple loving gestures that prove how much you’re appreciated.

Aquarius: You’re In A Critical Mood, So Don’t Be Too Hard On Yourself

If you’re struggling to love yourself right now, it’s no wonder. Venus is moving through Aquarius, and this week, it’s joining forces with overly-critical Saturn. Chances are, the aspects of your personality that you deem problematic might stand out more than the parts of yourself that you feel proud of. Rest assured that you’re your own worst critic, because the standards you may be failing to measure up to are an unfair assessment of your journey. You’ve made *so* much progress, so honor how far you’ve come from where you started.