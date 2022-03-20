There’s a *lot* happening in the sky this week. Although it may feel difficult and intense at times, there’s enough excitement to make it bearable. After all, the sun is now moving through confident and driven Aries, reminding you that challenges are also opportunities to prove yourself. Think of it like being on a road trip through the middle of nowhere. You may feel lost at times and there may be the bumps in the road, but the longer your drive, the more beautiful it gets. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 21, 2022 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — you’re embracing each and every part of the experience.

You might start the week off receiving a lot of important information. After all, on March 21, Mercury — planet of communication — will join forces with loudmouth Jupiter, spilling the beans and revealing truths you may not have been aware of. If you’re not ready for something to spread like wildfire, be more mindful of who you talk to and what you talk about. As abrasive Mars squares off with unpredictable Uranus on March 22, it could lead to some impulsive thinking that shakes things up. It’s a powerful time to resist oppression and assert your rights. However, once the first domino falls, be prepared for the rest of them to fall in quick succession.

By March 23, the energy will become dreamy and hazy as Mercury links up with spiritual Neptune. This will encourage you to receive what’s given to you rather than to force something to happen, which could leave you feeling lazy, but also tuned into something larger than yourself. Although it’s easy to fall for the “idea” of something, that doesn’t mean your idea doesn’t deserve respect as long as you keep common sense in mind.

Here’s what the following zodiac signs can expect:

Masha Raymers/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Feeling The Pressure And You’re Ready To Break Free

There’s a lot riding on your shoulders this week. You’re feeling a strong urge to succeed in your chosen field and you’re ready to give it your all. However, there may be more resistance on your path than you’re comfortable with. And as you find ways to combat this resistance, you may feel drawn to taking drastic measures. Think major decisions through, because everything can look very different in the morning. The measures you take can make all the difference.

Virgo: You’re Embracing A Period Of Deep And Spiritual Release

Right now, things may not feel easy. After all, you’re realizing that there may still be so much from your past that’s still clinging onto your heart; things that have extended way beyond their expiration date. Whether you’re hanging on because you miss the way things were or the past can’t seem to let you move on from it all, it’s time to start creating space for what you deserve. Embody the energy of the three “fates” of Greek mythology, taking scissors to the threads that no longer need to remain intact as you commit to the process of weaving another future.

Aquarius: You’re Shaking Things Up And Things May Seem Uncertain

This week, you might be creating a storm. After all, Mars in Aquarius is squaring off with erratic Uranus, which could encourage you to make a sharp decision that causes you to rethink the person you want to become. Just because you come from a certain place doesn’t mean you have to remain there; in fact, you have the power to find a home anywhere you desire. However, when a plant is removed from its roots, it can feel deeply uncomfortable, especially if it was removed too hastily. Be patient and gentle with yourself in the process.