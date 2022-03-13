These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Navigating Uncharted Territory This Week

You may be experiencing some unexpected turbulence this week, so grab on tight and prepare for landing. As you let go of the dreamy and mystical energy of Pisces season, it’s leaving you with a few final twists before this story comes to an end. However, just because something changes at the last minute doesn’t mean everything is bound to fall apart. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 14, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember that no matter what happens, life has a way of throwing curveballs at you. But sometimes, these curveballs can lead to some beautiful synchronicities.

This week may involve a significant turning point in your life, because on March 18, the full moon in Virgo will rise at 3:17 a.m. ET. This full moon will sharpen your focus and help you sift through the miscellanea and uncover the truth. This full moon will oppose the emotional and idealistic waters of Pisces, which has been encouraging you to embrace your dreamworld and tap into your imagination. However, the logical and rational mindset of Virgo will encourage you to decipher the difference between what’s fact and what’s fiction. However, nothing is ever set in stone, and sometimes, the truth is far more nuanced than a simple true or false.

By March 19, the cosmos will continue to crank up the chaos. After all, this is when romantic Venus square off with unpredictable Uranus, showing you the parts of your relationships that may not be as stable as you once thought. At the end of the day, a relationship is a mutual agreement, but that doesn’t always mean you’ll always agree to the terms. As the tectonic plates of your partnerships begin to shift, there may be new ground forming beneath you as it settles into place once again.

Here’s why things might get complicated for the following zodiac signs this week:

Taurus: Your Career May Be Pushing You In Strange Directions

This week may be a feel like an emotional rollercoaster at times, but that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the ride. After all, you’re receiving so much insight about what brings you joy and happiness. Cultivate your creativity and if you’re feeling negative energy, find a way to release it through artistic expression. However, your professional life may be headed into unknown territory, and you may also feel shocked by a few unexpected shifts in your career. Stay true to yourself, even if it means rejecting what is expected of you.

Libra: You’re Embracing Your Inner World And Delving Into Your Secrets

You may feel heavy with emotion and sensitive to external energy this week. As a full moon rises in your 12th house of spirituality, it will encourage you to embrace your inner world and soak up all the thoughts and feelings you only feel comfortable confronting when you’re alone. Let solitude give you an opportunity to reflect on everything you’re going through and everything you’ve been experiencing. This is a powerful time to set yourself free from what you’re no longer responsible for.

Aquarius: You May Experience A Push And Pull In Your Relationships

This week, you may feel torn between your desire to make your own way and your instinct to change yourself in order to satisfy others. The person your loved ones expect you to be may not always align with the person that you truly are, and this week, you may feel ready to start living yourself for yourself rather than others. If you’re sacrificing your own happiness in order to make others happy, the imbalance will reveal itself, prompting you to start prioritizing yourself for a change.