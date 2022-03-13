Get Ready, Because Pisces Season Is Going Out With A *Bang*

You’re approaching the final days of Pisces season, but this enchanting and empathetic water sign is giving you every last drop of its magic before it comes to an end. After all, your March 14, 2022 weekly horoscope begins with a *major* opportunity for growth and expansion. Something powerful is brewing in your world, because the cosmos want you to know that there is so much more to learn and so much more to experience.

On March 18, you’ll feel a blast of energy as a full moon in Virgo rises at 3:17 a.m. ET. As you revel in its luminescent glow radiating throughout the sky, a full moon always brings something to fruition and shows you something you may not have been aware of before. Virgo is analytical, rational, and detail-oriented, bringing you back down to earth after Pisces season has encouraged you to drift away into the clouds. As this full moon opposes expansive Jupiter and mystifying Neptune, it’s encouraging you to embrace every part of the story, including the parts that may or may *not* be true. There’s no need to dispel the fantasy, but remember — there’s a difference between the undisputed truth and something that has not yet been proven.

On the same day, the sun will form a sextile with Pluto — planet of creation and destruction — making you more receptive to brilliant ideas and encouraging you to trust your instincts. You know much more than you realize, so look deep within yourself and find the answers. Embrace vulnerability and intention in your every mood, zeroing in on how you can elicit the response you’re aiming for.

On March 19, Venus — planet of love — will square off with erratic and unpredictable Uranus, which could cause friction and shakeups in your relationships. You may feel a desire for more independence and you may feel baffled by the actions of others, because at the end of the day, even your most trusted allies can still surprise you. Ride these waves out, because it doesn’t mean your relationship is in danger (especially if you truly trust each other).

Just as the week comes to a close, you’ll embrace a major shift in the cosmos. After all, on March 20, the sun will enter Aries at 11:33 a.m. ET, launching you into the refreshing and replenishing vibrations of springtime. When it comes to the zodiac, the new year doesn’t begin on Dec. 31, but at the moment the sun enters this feisty and courageous fire sign. Let it inspire you to follow your impulses and make bold decisions, because if you can strengthen your connection with your heart, you can connect with anything in the world.

Here’s how each zodiac sign can make the most of what this week has to offer:

Dennis Aglaster / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Aries

This week, you’re embracing a new way of living life. You may come to terms with certain habits or aspects of your routine that are no longer bringing out the best in you, which will encourage you to refine your overall lifestyle. As you reach out and find a way to connect with the world around you, there may be a moment of instability as you adapt to what’s in and out of your control. If you’re not comfortable with the terms that have been set, you have every right to object.

Taurus

You’re riding a wave of inspiration this week and it’s encouraging you to express yourself. Your creative instincts are sparkling with electricity, so do something that allows you to break free and embrace natural desire to create something beautiful. However, the expectations others may have have set for you could challenge your sense of self. You may feel like you don’t fit in, but that’s only because you’re not a puzzle piece; you’re a human being.

Gemini

You may crave a deeper sense of belonging and emotional security this week. If you don’t feel comfortable in your home environment, it may be time to nurture your sacred spaces with the love they require. After all, you can’t pour from an empty cup. You may also feel a desire to explore new horizons and embrace differing perspectives. However, as you learn new things, it might stir something strange within you; something you haven’t experienced before.

Cancer

You’ve been hungry for adventure, life-altering experiences, and the constant process of learning new things. You’ve been searching high and low for something incredible, but this week, you might find something surprisingly beautiful right in your very own neighborhood. Don’t overlook the details that have always been available to you. However, as you penetrate deeper truths, it could send shockwaves throughout the world. Don’t be afraid to shake things up.

Yusuke Nishizawa/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Leo

Lately, you’ve been learning how to share your heart and open yourself up to a deeper sense of trust and unconditional love. However, this week, you’re learning that there are limits to how much you can give — and that’s OK. Your intrinsic needs deserve to come first, to take time to nurture what supports and upholds you. The people you welcome with open arms have the power to evoke so much change within you, so practice discernment when deciding who to let in.

Virgo

You’ve embraced so much growth and expansion in your social life and your love life. Lovers, friends, and business partners are noticing your irresistible light and flocking to you like moths to a flame. However, there’s a difference between the way others perceive you and the way you perceive yourself. If you’re finding all this love hard to believe, ask yourself what’s standing in your way of embracing it. You bring so much to the table, so don’t doubt what others see in you.

Libra

This week, you may feel deeply steeped into your spirituality and connected with your inner world. You may feel drawn to explore your secrets and dip into the pool of your imagination, because introspection is leading you toward a powerful revelation. However, you may also have the tendency to lower your guard for something that hasn’t won over your trust. Make sure to keep common sense in mind if you feel yourself falling for something enchanting.

Scorpio

You’re embracing a stronger connection with other people and living things this week, inspiring you to find a way to a give back to your community. You can’t make everyone happy, but if you can touch the heart of just one person, you’ve already made a difference. You’re tapping into your deepest emotional needs, which could cause dysfunction in a relationship that isn’t providing you what you need. Everyone’s idea of love is different, so don’t sacrifice yours.

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius

Something powerful may be coming to fruition in your career this week. Pay attention to your professional pursuits and what arises as you pursue your goals. You may find that what you’re working on isn’t accurately reflecting your true passions, prompting you to regroup. Success is something that can’t be defined for you, because only you could ever understand what your success looks like. Don’t be afraid to try something different, even if it looks like a mess at first.

Capricorn

You’ve been engaging with others, communicating your thoughts, and embracing your sharpening mind. However, as you get bogged down by gossip and extraneous details, you may be missing the point. Take a step back and look at the big picture, because you’re tapping into a perspective that changes everything. Something beautiful is coming together, but first, you need to take a leap of faith and trust that the universe will be there to catch you even if you fall.

Aquarius

This week, you may feel overwhelmed by the heaviness you’ve been carrying long past its expiration date. Certain resentments and painful memories may arise, prompting you to finally sever the ties to whatever has come and gone that continues to hold you back. You’re learning how to love yourself in the way you deserve to be loved, and as you assert yourself, it could make others uncomfortable. Don’t be afraid to ruffle feathers, because you were born to enlighten others.

Pisces

You may be approaching a meaningful turning point in a relationship this week. You’ve embraced so much confidence and personal growth, which is putting you in a beautiful position to join forces with someone who truly appreciate you. And if they don’t, you’re ready to move on, because there’s someone else who most certainly does. Embrace love and healing this week, because it could lead to some illuminating conversations that both challenge and inspire you.