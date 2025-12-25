In Chronically Online, Elite Daily asks people to get real about their phone habits by tracking their screen time over seven days. This week, content creator and actor Maggie Thurmon shares the apps she used the most during a week of Spotify Wrapped, traveling to San Diego, and getting ready for the holidays.

The end of the year is a time for looking back and reflecting on everything that has happened in the past 12 months — including the music, podcasts, and audiobooks you listened to. For many audiophiles, the day Spotify Wrapped drops is like an unofficial holiday. They love finding out who their top artists were and which songs they listened to on repeat.

For content creator and actor Maggie Thurmon, Spotify’s end-of-year celebration was more of an event in 2025. Inspired by the new Wrapped Party feature — which allows you and up to nine friends to view your music data together — Thurmon and her roomie hosted their very own get-together. “I’m most looking forward to seeing everyone’s Spotify Wrapped,” Thurmon tells Elite Daily ahead of the party. “I can’t wait to get it all out there.”

Maggie Thurmon

Hosting wasn’t the only thing on Thurmon’s calendar. She also had auditions, launched her own book club, and drives around SoCal. Below, the Other Zooey star shares her phone habits, including the apps she used the most and her screen time, during a busy week.

Occupation: Actor and content creator

Location: Los Angeles, California

Age: 23

Weekly Average (Dec. 1-Dec. 7): 6 hours, 17 minutes

Day 1: Prepping For My Book Club

Maggie Thurmon

This morning, I had a meeting in Venice at 10:30 a.m. for an upcoming film project. On the drive there, I listened to Abby Powledge, specifically “Spoiling Me” on repeat. Afterward, I drove to the Valley to pick up the book for my book club this month to prep the launch. The book is The Deal of a Lifetime. I then spent time at home making a reading playlist for listeners to use while going through this month’s pick.

I spent a good bit of time on Instagram watching Reels my friends had sent me, as well as returning the favor and sending some back. (The algorithm was really working overtime curating a good Reel lineup this day.) Around 6 p.m., I attended a meeting for a friend’s book club. We were discussing our latest read, The Midnight Library.

Most-Used Apps: Instagram, Spotify

Screen Time: 6 hours

Day 2: Curating The Perfect IG Feed

I had a callback at noon. On days when I have a heavier acting load, I tend to try and stay off social media to not overload my brain — so scroll time will wait until the afternoon. Instead, I listened to lots of moody music this morning — specifically a few older tunes like “Maneater” by Hall & Oates and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears.

I also launched the read of the month for my book club, so I was capturing content for Instagram, editing on Adobe Rush, and writing on Substack. I spent most of my screen time curating Instagram posts for my book club (@maggiesbookclub).

Most-Used Apps: Instagram, Substack, Adobe Rush

Screen Time: 6 hours, 54 minutes

Day 3: An Evening With Audrey Hobert & Jake Shane

Maggie Thurmon

I attended an Audrey & Friends event for Substack at 7 p.m. Audrey Hobert, Hunter Harris, Jake Shane, and a few others read some pieces of creative writing they had written in the Hollywood Hills. It ranged from Jake sharing his experience growing up with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to Hunter Harris sharing her qualms with the Tiny Desk being “too junky.”

My TikTok FYP was perfect this day, and I spent a ton of time scrolling before the event. I’ve really been enjoying Grace Reiter’s The Hunger Games: But Better edits. I also answered a few emails on Gmail.

Most-Used Apps: TikTok, Gmail

Screen Time: 8 hours, 12 minutes

Day 4: Hosting A Spotify Wrapped Party With My Friends

I had a lot of work emails to catch up on, so I was primarily using my phone for that. In the afternoon, my roommate Jenna Raine and I started setting up for an event we were hosting with Spotify to celebrate the launch of the new Wrapped Party feature. I got ready, filmed content, and did an interview for my GRWM with Elite Daily (hi!). My party look was meant to be an almost festive Lindsay Lohan circa 2003 Freaky Friday. The makeup honorable mentions in my routine are Saie’s tinted moisturizer, Merit’s concealer, and Merit’s blush in the shade Beverly Hills.

Party time started at 7 p.m. I had all my closest friends over to try out a Wrapped Party together. We got to see how our listening data stacked up against each other, and everyone got prizes based on the awards they were given in the experience. I got the Rarest Track Award, which means I listened to the most underground song. I also got Most Compatible with my friend Luann Diez.

Most-Used Apps: Spotify, Instagram, Gmail

Screen Time: 5 hours, 34 minutes

Day 5: Driving Down To San Diego With Podcasts

Maggie Thurmon

I drove down to San Diego (using Maps), which meant a lot of music in the car with Spotify and Audible. The highlights were Coldplay and Daniel Caesar, as well as my favorite podcast, In the Envelope, where I listened to Elle Fanning’s recent interview. I love a good podcast, so that thankfully filled most of my day.

Most-Used Apps: Spotify, Audible, Maps

Screen Time: 4 hours, 19 minutes

Day 6: Phone Calls With Family

Maggie Thurmon

I spent the morning in San Diego before driving back to L.A. I played a ton of music on Spotify and Audible. I also called my dad for about an hour. As soon as I got back to L.A., I went and got a Christmas tree with another one of my roommates, Teresa.

Most-Used Apps: Phone, Spotify, Audible

Screen Time: 6 hours, 17 minutes

Day 7: Watching F1 & TikTok Edits

Maggie Thurmon

It was the final F1 race of the season, so my friend Coree and I woke up at 4:45 a.m. to watch the race at our friend Matt’s house at 5 a.m. We very much enjoyed consuming all the social media buzz, fries, and edits that followed after. Some of my favorite TikToks were this one and this one.

Most-Used Apps: TikTok, Instagram

Screen Time: 6 hours, 45 minutes

Final Thoughts: Feeling Motivated

Maggie Thurmon

It was honestly really motivating to see my screen time tracked out. It increased my desire to be more intentional about the time spent on my phone rather than just picking it up out of habit.