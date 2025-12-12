Here's The Audiobook Taylor Swift Is Listening To In End Of An Era

Your favorite pop-star English teacher has a new assignment for you. In the premiere episode of her End of an Era docuseries, Taylor Swift is shown unwinding before a particularly tense concert by listening to an audiobook. Only a couple little snippets can be heard before Swift turns it off to talk to her mom, but it’s enough to track down the exact novel for any book-loving Swifties.

The book is The God of the Woods, a 2024 bestseller by Liz Moore. It’s a thrilling mystery novel about a wealthy family who own a mansion and run a summer camp in the forest of the Adirondack Mountains in New York. It takes place in 1975, after a girl goes missing from the summer camp, which eerily mirrors her brother’s similar disappearance from the camp 14 years prior. The fact that the narrative is told from multiple perspectives only adds to the enigmatic case.

As timing would have it, this revelation came right after Swift described in detail what she looks for in an audiobook — and The God of the Woods falls exactly within her ideal criteria.

Riverhead Books

Swift opened up about how she was “constantly” listening to audiobooks to unwind on the Eras Tour during her Dec. 10 appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “It’s always a different one. As soon as I finish one, I’ll start a new one,” Swift said.

She didn’t shy away from going into very in-depth specifics about the kinds of stories she gravitates toward. “If you’ve got an old, like, rambling, shambles old British mansion covered in moss or ivy and there’s a mysterious relationship, and he may not be what he seems. And there’s a murder that has happened in the past, but you hear whispers of it. There’s the idea of a ghost or an actual ghost,” Swift described.

“If you present me with a plot line where there’s a family compound on an island off the coast of Maine, there’s secrets in this family,” she continued. “This brother — what’s going on with him? Why don’t we know where he’s been for 10 years? Why did he just show up? You know what I mean? If there’s a marriage and the marriage isn’t what it seems, and it seems like this dude is clearly like, ‘Why are you with him, he’s horrible to you?’ Oh, plot twist, unreliable narrator, she’s the psycho.”

“If you got any of that, I’m gonna need to read that,” Swift concluded. “And when I say read that, I’m gonna need someone to read that to me.”

