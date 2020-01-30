The month of February gives us so many reasons to celebrate. In addition to Valentine’s Day, the Olympics, and Black History Month, the second month of the year kicks off with Lunar New Year on Feb. 1 this year. Lunar New Year is a festival that starts on the first day of a new year, which coincides with the first new moon of the lunar calendar. Festivities run through the first full moon of the calendar, which is about 15 days later, giving you plenty of opportunities to whip up specialty treats in your kitchen or take part in a beloved family tradition. If you snap some photos with the fam while partaking in these traditions, you'll need some Lunar New Year captions that'll make your feed feel equally festive.

The truth is, the brightly colored pictures from parades and firework shows will likely do most of the work. They'll stand out amongst the wintery selfies you took recently, and might even make your followers stop scrolling for a hot sec. The red decorations, loud music from the city streets, and loads of steaming dumplings will make them want to leave a comment on your Instagram feed. After all, Lunar New Year is basically a chance to use the firecracker and dragon emojis IRL to wish everyone a happy Lunar New Year.

It’s the Year of the Dragon, and people born under this sign are believed to have a magnetic personality, as well as lots of energy and confidence. It’s the perfect time to embrace your inner dragon by striking a pose for the ‘Gram alongside your favorite traditional Lunar New Year dishes and maybe even taking some selfies showing off a traditional costume. Maybe you can even make your friends jealous by showing off all the red envelopes you got this year. However you celebrate, you’ll want some festive captions for your Lunar New Year pics to share with friends and family when you’re ready to post.

simon2579/E+/Getty Images

"New lunar year, new me." "I'm all about the fireworks and festivities." "Orange you glad everything is red for the Lunar New Year?" "Welcome to the 'Year of the Tiger.'" "Dumplings? Don't mind if I do." "I've never met a celebration I didn't like." "This is how you start a new year." "Would you look at all those lanterns?" "Some celebrations should last forever." "Parades, lanterns, and lots of Lunar New Year things." "Sending gifts to my besties for the Lunar New Year." "Bringing good luck and good vibes into the new year." "What's happy, festive, and red all over?" "Name a better parade. I'll wait." "Just hanging out with the dragons. How about you?" "Sending this selfie to NASA, because we're celebrating the Lunar New Year." "Lanterns make every moment feel beautiful and lucky." "Making resolutions for the Year of the Tiger." "The firecracker and dragon emojis IRL." "Step into the Lunar New Year celebrations and let it go." "The sparkliest Instagram post of the entire year." "Having bunches of fun together." "Did this dragon and I just become best friends?" "These are the magical nights we live for." "Do more things that require parades." "More than ready for the Year of the Tiger..." "Here comes the fun." "Lunar New Year vibes." “Ready to roar in 2022.” “Lanterns and red envelopes and dumplings, oh my!” “Big. Tiger. Energy.” “Wishing you health, weath, and prosperity in the Year of the Tiger.” “May the New Year be as bright as the lanterns that light the sky.” “Ready for my spirit to be light and my wallet to be heavy this year instead of the other way around.” “Red is the new black.” “May your New Year be fierce as hell.” “The longer the noodles, the luckier the New Year.” “Good luck and good vibes only from here on out.” “Showing off my lucky money.” “POV: hanging out with dragons.”