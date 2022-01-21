Disney
Disneyland's Lunar New Year 2022 food and drink includes a Mickey-shaped macaron.

Disneyland’s Lunar New Year Menu Is So ‘Gram-Worthy

You have until Feb. 13 to try Mickey-shaped buns and more.

By Lara Walsh
Courtesy of Disney Parks

Disney is ringing in the Year of the Tiger with its Lunar New Year celebration. From Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, Disneyland’s California Adventure Park will be hosting performances, activities, and, of course, specialty food and drink for the holiday.

Here is some of the best food and drink from Disneyland’s Lunar New Year 2022 menu.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Char-Siu BBQ Pork Bao

Where: Prosperity Bao & Bun

Disneyland’s Char-Siu BBQ Pork Bao complements the filling with pickled red onions, cilantro, and jalapeño.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

