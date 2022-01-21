You have until Feb. 13 to try Mickey-shaped buns and more.
Disney is ringing in the Year of the Tiger with its Lunar New Year celebration. From Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, Disneyland’s California Adventure Park will be hosting performances, activities, and, of course, specialty food and drink for the holiday.
Here is some of the best food and drink from Disneyland’s Lunar New Year 2022 menu.
Where: Prosperity Bao & Bun
Disneyland’s Char-Siu BBQ Pork Bao complements the filling with pickled red onions, cilantro, and jalapeño.