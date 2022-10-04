Lovepop is already known for creating three-dimensional, laser cut cards that feel like magic when you open them up, but now, they’ve officially crossed over into the Wizarding World with their latest collection. Lovepop’s Harry Potter card collection brings some of your favorite moments from the series to life, and it’s the perfect way to share the magic with friends and family for special occasions all year long.
This is the first Harry Potter collection for the brand, and just like other Lovepop cards, this one is much more than greeting cards with fun references to the series and fun designs. They can become fun home decor and keepsakes, so Potterheads will want to put their special delivery on display.
Much more pleasant than a Howler, these seven Lovepop Harry Potter cards will put a smile on your friend’s face. Even if you just want to reach out to let the Ron to your Harry know how much you care, there is a card in the Harry Potter collection for you. It may even make them feel better about never receiving their Hogwarts acceptance letter in the mail. Now, if only there was a way to deliver one of these cards by owl, that would be the icing on the “Happee Birthdae Harry” cake.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.