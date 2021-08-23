Looking for love or just a vacation? Either way, you’ll want to check out this Love Island-themed Airbnb in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is appropriately named the Love Oasis. With four bedrooms and a glamorous backyard complete with a pool and your very own tiki bar, you’ll have everything you and your fellow Love Island fans need to vacation like contestants on the dating reality show, no visit to Casa Amor necessary.

While fans know the actual Love Island Season 3 villa is located in Hawaii, the Love Oasis in Scottsdale is the perfect rental for a bachelorette weekend or birthday party with your besties. It sleeps up to 12 people and includes tons of fun amenities you can enjoy that’ll make you feel like you’re on the show. Similar to Love Island, you’ll want to spend most of your days hanging outside by the pool. There’s a private bar, which is perfect for mixing up some tropical cocktails (if you’re 21 and up) and fruit smoothies to sip on while you’re lounging on an ‘Gram-worthy pool float. If you’re not ready to get in the water just yet, you have the option to lay out on some beach loungers, a daybed, or a sofa.

If you’re up for a challenge, you can play a few rounds of golf on your very own mini course. There’s also corn hole, a giant Jenga set, and a beer pong table to get the party started. You’ll be soaking up the sun during the day, but at night, the backyard really comes to life with string lights and a neon “Love Oasis” sign that’s perfect for some Insta pics. You’ll definitely want to have a photoshoot or two in this Airbnb. Not only do you need a cute pic lounging in your new swimsuit and a selfie with your besties floating in the pool, but you’ll also want a group photo in front of the colorful “Scottsdale” mural.

Speaking of Scottsdale, you’ll be located super close to Old Town Scottsdale in your Airbnb, which boasts cute cafes like JOJO Coffeehouse and public art you can walk around and see. If you’re hoping to travel soon, you’ll want to make sure you’re up to date and following all local COVID-19 protocols. Keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests you delay any travel until you are fully vaccinated. However, it also recommends you continue to wear a mask indoors in public even if you’re fully vaccinated. While the Love Oasis may be new to your to-do list, you want to make sure you’re getting the most of your getaway so plan a time that works best for everyone in your crew.

However, the Love Oasis boasts so many amenities that you may not even want to leave at all. In addition to all the games and features outside, the massive living room has a large TV that’s equipped with YouTube TV, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. It’s perfect for a marathon-watch of the latest season of Love Island while snacking on popcorn or a delicious charcuterie board. The TV is surrounded by light strips and hearts that change color to the beat of any music playing, making it so easy to throw yourself a dance party as well. Let’s not forget the giant kitchen where you’ll definitely want to cook meals all together before enjoying them in the dining room that features a “let there be love” neon sign.

There are also plenty of photo opps so you can record your stay in the most ~aesthetic~ way possible. The light strips, “let there be love,” and “Love Oasis” sign outside aren’t the only neon pieces in the house. There’s also a “Better Together” sign over the couch that’s a perfect backdrop for a group pic in your PJs. You’ll also find neon signs in the bedrooms that say things like “mood” and “lit,” as well as a glam station in the hallway to snap cute mirror selfies as you’re getting ready.

The Love Island-inspired Airbnb has a two-night minimum for booking and depending on the days you reserve, it can cost anywhere between $650 to $1400 a night. However, considering the villa sleeps up to 12 people, that’s a steal. So, the next time you’re thinking of taking a getaway with your BFFs, you’ll want to “shoot your shot” and book a stay at this Love Island oasis.

