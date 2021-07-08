Love Island USA is back for its third season, which means there’s a new crop of singles looking for love nearly every night of the week on CBS and Paramount+. Along with its fresh set of contestants, the dating competition show has a new hotspot location: the paradise of the Pacific, Hawaii. If you’ve seen the show before, you know that the singles on Love Island spend most of their days lounging by the pool in cute swimsuits, so it’s only fitting that they’d head to such an island oasis. Hawaii is big place though, so you’re probably wondering where, exactly, is Love Island Season 3 being filmed.

In the past, Love Island USA took place in a picturesque villa in Fiji for Season 1, but moved to the rooftop of hotel in Las Vegas in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic for Season 2. This time around, the Islanders will call Hilo, Hawaii their home. Hilo is a town located in the northeastern side of the Big Island, and has plenty of gorgeous waterfalls and rainforests surrounding it. It’s also home to the Grand Naniloa Hotel, which is where Love Island’s Season 3 contestants will live throughout their time on the series, confirms Donne Dawson, Hawaii’s State Film Commissioner.

While the commissioner for the Hawaii Island Film Office, Justin Finestone, told the Hawaii Tribune Herald that he believes most of the filming of Love Island will take “place on private property on the Hamakua Coast,” the production has also taken over the entire Grand Naniloa Hotel through the end of August. And the Grand Naniloa Hotel is the perfect Love Island setting for this group of singles to fall in love. Not only does it have gorgeous oceanfront views, but the resort — which is a Doubletree by Hilton hotel — has tons of romantic experiences the contestants can enjoy on their dates outside of the villa as well. For instance, they could go zip-lining through the rainforest or check out some manta rays while deep diving in the ocean.

All these experiences are also available for you to enjoy if you decide to stay at the Grand Naniloa Hotel on your vaxication. While the entire hotel is currently booked up for the filming of Season 3 of Love Island, you and your besties can plan a future trip to live just like the Love Island singles. (Fun fact: Justin Bieber reportedly vacationed at the Hawaiian resort himself.) You could even plan a romantic getaway for you and your SO. It’s already been deemed a lovely location by the Love Island producers, so you know it’s the perfect backdrop for falling even more in love with each other.

While you’re there, you could snap some swimsuit pics of you lounging on the sundeck by the pool like you’re a contestant. Or, stop by the ocean view bar to sip on some tropical cocktails while enjoying some “locally inspired” dishes. Finestone said that the “contestants will go on ‘dates’ that might include public locales around the island” as well. So, while you’re staying at the resort, you could embark on your own adventures outside to the farmers market or the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, which is just a drive away.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, host of Love Island Arielle Vandenberg said that after a season in lockdown, “This time we are actually on an island. So it just brings this whole new beautiful, romantic, sexy energy to the show that it deserves.” Enjoy that same kind of energy on your very own Love Island getaway.

Love Island Season 3 premieres on CBS and Paramount+ at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 7.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.