With the holidays just around the corner, you’re starting to put together a list of gifts for your closest friends and family. However, your “nice” list wouldn’t be complete without your long-distance BFF, who’s been there for you through thick and thin despite the miles between you two. While it might feel like no time has passed every time you reunite in the same place, you’ll want to put some extra thought into making them feel like they’re close by if you’re spending the holidays apart this year. If you need some inspiration, these gifts for long-distance friends include so many thoughtful and unique options for celebrating your friendship.
When it comes to picking a present for a long-distance friend, you’ll want to consider gifts that create a sense of togetherness and seem to close the physical distance between you two, even if you can’t actually do that. Some options include matching pajamas, Polaroid photo displays, and mugs that’ll make you think of your other half whenever you’re sipping coffee or hanging out by the fire. If you’re more of an experiences person, you could also purchase subscriptions that’ll allow you to do different activities together, even if you’re physically far away from each other. The new year is the perfect time to start a long-distance book club or compare notes when you sample the same wines, and the best part is that everything you need will be delivered to you and your best friend’s homes.
Whatever your bestie likes, they’re sure to love one of these long-distance friend gift ideas that’ll help you show how much you care from miles away.
