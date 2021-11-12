With the holidays just around the corner, you’re starting to put together a list of gifts for your closest friends and family. However, your “nice” list wouldn’t be complete without your long-distance BFF, who’s been there for you through thick and thin despite the miles between you two. While it might feel like no time has passed every time you reunite in the same place, you’ll want to put some extra thought into making them feel like they’re close by if you’re spending the holidays apart this year. If you need some inspiration, these gifts for long-distance friends include so many thoughtful and unique options for celebrating your friendship.

When it comes to picking a present for a long-distance friend, you’ll want to consider gifts that create a sense of togetherness and seem to close the physical distance between you two, even if you can’t actually do that. Some options include matching pajamas, Polaroid photo displays, and mugs that’ll make you think of your other half whenever you’re sipping coffee or hanging out by the fire. If you’re more of an experiences person, you could also purchase subscriptions that’ll allow you to do different activities together, even if you’re physically far away from each other. The new year is the perfect time to start a long-distance book club or compare notes when you sample the same wines, and the best part is that everything you need will be delivered to you and your best friend’s homes.

Whatever your bestie likes, they’re sure to love one of these long-distance friend gift ideas that’ll help you show how much you care from miles away.

01 Photo Collage Holder Gold Wire Photo Clip Wall Frame World Market $20 SEE ON WORLD MARKET While you may be apart, you can keep your memories with your long-distance friend close by with this photo collage holder from World Market. Not only is it an aesthetic addition to your room decor, but it also features tiny gold clips that’ll help you easily display your best Polaroids.

02 Matching Mugs Still Having Coffee Together Mugs Etsy $15 SEE ON ETSY Start your day thinking of your bestie with these customizable coffee mugs for long-distance friends. The best part is that you can personalize them by adding both your names and the states where you live.

03 Best Friend Necklaces Best Friend Necklaces Etsy $55 SEE ON ETSY The grown-up versions of the friendship necklace or bracelet you had when you were younger are these dainty silver or 24K gold necklaces featuring two or three sides of a circle. You can even get them engraved with your names.

04 An Eco-Friendly Wine Subscription Gratsi Wine Variety Pack Gratsi $70 SEE ON GRATSI While there are plenty of wine subscription services out there, Gratsi’s eco-friendly option has a carbon footprint that’s over 80% less due to the fact it’s served in cardboard boxes. Each box of wine holds the equivalent of four bottles of wine and, because of its old-world style winemaking process, each glass of wine naturally contains far less sugar and sulfates than other kinds of wine — meaning you might be less likely to be hungover the next day.

05 Homesick Candle Homesick Candle Homesick Candle $34 $31 SEE ON HOMESICK If you and your best friend used to live in the same place or are from the same state or city, give them a piece of home with a personalized Homesick Candle. Each of the candles have unique scents inspired by the characteristics of the place they embody.

06 Engraved Wine Glasses Never Too Far To Wine Together Stemless Wine Glass Etsy $20 SEE ON ETSY Make catching up over FaceTime with a glass of wine even more meaningful with one of these engraved stemless wine glasses, which feature you and your best friend’s two states joined by two hearts.

07 Fujifilm Instant Camera Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera Target $70 SEE ON TARGET If you’re going to be seeing each other soon, get your long-distance friend an instant camera like the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 to help you capture all the best memories.

08 A Modern-Day Spin On A Love Note Lovebox Lovebox $120 SEE ON LOVE BOX If you want a gift that’ll literally tell your long-distance friend how much their friendship means to you, get a Lovebox. You’ll send them sweet messages like photos, stickers, and drawings via the Lovebox app, and the red heart on their Lovebox will spin around to let them know you’ve sent them something. They can spin the heart on their own Lovebox to send you a string of hearts.

09 Friends Ornaments 'Friends' Personalized Besties Ornament Etsy $28 $22 SEE ON ETSY Gift your Friends-loving bestie a festive ornament that’ll remind them of the Central Perk-frequenting crew. However, instead of having a design with Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe, you can personalize one with a drawing of you and your long-distance friend.

10 A Spa Subscription Service 7 Luxe Subscription Box Facetory $35 $20 SEE ON FACETORY Give your long-distance bestie the gift of self-care with a monthly subscription box from K-beauty brand Facetory. For $19.90, your friend will get a box with seven different face masks once a month. Each of the masks targets a different skin concern, so you can be sure they’ll have everything they need in their skin care arsenal.

11 A Monthly Book Club Book Of The Month 3-Month Subscription Book Of The Month $50 SEE ON BOOK OF THE MONTH One way to stay connected from afar is by starting a virtual book club together. Subscription service Book of the Month makes it so easy to do so by curating a list of five books (most of which are early releases or new authors) and sending out your book once you’ve picked one. Can’t read one book in a month? You can also customize how often new books get sent out.

13 Zodiac Photo Stand Zodiac Photo Stand Urban Outfitters $12 SEE ON URBAN OUTFITTERS Celebrate your astrology-loving bestie from afar with these zodiac photo stands from Urban Outfitters. Not only are they perfect for displaying Polaroids of you two together, but their sleek design also makes them an aesthetically pleasing addition to any room.

14 BFF Lanterns Long Distance Friendship Lamps (Set Of 2) Uncommon Goods $170 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS If you and your long-distance best friend are having issues adjusting to the distance, you’ll want to check out these long distance friends lamps at Uncommon Goods. Whenever you’re missing them, you can tap your lap and your friend’s corresponding lamp will light up, no matter how far away they are.