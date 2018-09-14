45 Leather Jacket Costume Captions That Are Wicked Chic For Insta

Leather jackets, pumpkin spice, and everything nice? This is the spookiest season of the year, and you're so excited. You may have first brought up your leather jacket costume with your best friend in the peak of summer, and they couldn’t believe you were wishing away bonfires and beach days for haunted houses and Hocus Pocus. You can’t help it if you’re excited about your vision complete with red lipstick and rock 'n roll vibes, but you also need captions for leather jacket costume. If you’re currently drawing a blank on leather jacket quotes, take a deep breath. Your wicked chic look will make it onto social media.

Where there's a will, there's a way, and you're not going to let those rhinestones and flame accents go to waste. Just to give everyone else a sneak peek, you're planning on being a biker chick or channeling one of your favorite characters from Grease. You'll walk into the party with your collar popped and a pair of combat boots, and call out into the crowd, "Has anyone seen my motorcycle?" Rizzo, Frenchie, and Sandy would be proud, and you're planning on wearing this leather jacket until it becomes a vintage item in your closet.

It could be that you and your partner are planning a Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couples costume in all black with leather jackets. Whatever the direction, all you need left are some leather jacket captions and maybe a pair of shades. Throw some curls in your hair, and get ready with some girl power tracks playing in the background. ("Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani, "Wannabe" by The Spice Girls, and "So What" by P!nk should all be on your playlist.) You're going to feel unstoppable with your jacket and leather jacket puns, and some leather jacket Instagram captions to match. Your confidence will show every time you pose for a picture. All you gotta do is use one of these 45 leather captions to rake in the likes for your wicked chic look.

Shutterstock

"Tell me about it, stud." — Sandy, Grease "Life is tough, my darling. But so are you." "Sweater weather is overrated. Let's start calling it leather weather." "Not your baby." "Women who wear black lead colorful lives." — Neiman Marcus "Girls, girls, girls." "When in doubt, add a motorcycle jacket. Heck, even when not in doubt, just add a motorcycle jacket." — Leandra Medine "Playing dress up begins at age five and never truly ends." — Kate Spade "Girls just wanna have fun." — Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" "She has a way with words, red lipstick, and making an entrance." — Kate Spade "All you need is some rock 'n roll." "Flower child with a rock and roll soul." "Head-banging our way through Halloween." "Put another dime in the jukebox, baby." — Joan Jett, “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one." — The Beatles, "Imagine" "Roll the windows down and let's play some rock 'n roll." "Oh, gimme the beat, boys, and free my soul. I want to get lost in your rock and roll." — Uncle Kracker, "Drift Away" "Someone told me there's a girl out there with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going To California" "P.S. You rock." "All day radness served here." "We will, we will rock you." — Queen, "We Will Rock You" "Too vogue for you." "Dress like you're already famous." "Don't be eye candy, be soul food." "I thought that my life would suddenly improve if I got a leather jacket, and I was literally 100 percent totally right." "Be a girl with a mind, a woman with attitude, and a lady with class." "Coffee in one hand, confidence in the other." "When life gives you a leather jacket, you put it on." “Can’t be distressed when I look this good in leather.” “Together for leather.” “They say I did something bad, then why’s it feel so good?” — Taylor Swift, “I Did Something Bad” “I feel like a Heather in this leather.” “I’m a completely different person in this jacket.’ “When in doubt, wear a leather jacket.” “No matter the weather, I’m wearing this leather.” “My vibe right now is just living life.” — Kourtney Kardashian “ABCDEFG I have to go.” — Kourtney Kardashian “I’m feeling this.” — Blink-182, “Feeling This” “I got chills. They're multiplyin'.” — Grease, “You’re The One That I Want” “And I got that red lip classic thing that you like.” — Taylor Swift, “Style” “‘Cause I'm just a teenage dirtbag, baby.” — Wheatus, “Teenage Dirtbag” “See you at the Blink-182 show.” “Leather is the new denim.” “Nobody puts Baby in the corner.” — Dirty Dancing “I want a cool rider.” — Grease 2, “Cool Rider”

Get The Elite Daily Newsletter You deserve emails that are actually fun — full of juicy celeb intel, astrology, helpful dating advice, and much more. Luckily, our newsletter will bring you all of that, well, daily. Subscribe