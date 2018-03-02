70 Lazy Instagram Captions If You're So Tired Of Coming Up With Your Own

The social media struggle is so real. When you take your mornings extra slow, you find yourself looking at your screen for probably too long. When you want to post a selfie, you text your besties over and over again, asking when is the best time to post, what filter — if any — you should apply, and what emojis you should use in your caption. The process is exhausting, which is why you need some lazy Instagram captions that are tried and true for all sorts of situations.

From getting iced matcha lattes with your bestie, to taking a cute selfie in your bathroom mirror, and going on an epic adventure with your siblings, these captions cover all the bases. They don’t leave you high and dry, and wondering to yourself, “Should I even post this?” Let’s be honest: After looking at a potential post for a while, you may start to have doubts and you might begin to compare your feed to others’. Having a high-quality Instagram caption at all times helps you ditch those thoughts, and remember that social media is whatever you want it to be.

If you want it to be a collection of photo dumps from various weekends, so be it. If you want your feed to be filled with TikTok dance challenges, #OOTD posts, exciting meals you’ve made, or apartment progress pics, go for it. These “lazy” Instagram captions will have your back every step of the way, so you don’t have to worry about finding the perfect words and filter.

For selfies:

"Felt cute, won’t delete later."

"Ladies and gentlemen, me."

"This is the smile you gave me."

"Just peachy."

"The lighting was good."

"My hobbies include taking selfies."

"I’m as happy as I look."

"Love yourself first."

"Mirror pics will never go out of style."

"Just dropping by to say, ‘Hey there.’"

For pictures with your partner:

"On a date, kind of nervous."

"You stole a pizza my heart."

"Caption this cuteness."

"Thanks for putting up with me."

"Forever and always."

"Me and my human bean."

"The one where they fall in love."

"I like it when you smile, it’s cute."

"Love you to the moon back."

"I’m so lucky to be yours."

"Be mine."

"A love like no other."

For pictures with your besties:

"Ovaries before brovaries." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

"If you had a twin, I would still choose you." — “Work,” Rihanna feat. Drake

"Double the trouble."

"Should we get matching bracelets? Probably.”

"Hard to tell where you end and I begin."

"Sister, sister."

"You can’t say we didn’t live life." — Kourtney Kardashian

"That’s my best friend."— Saweetie, “Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)

"Bestie check."

"If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends." — Spice Girls, "Wannabe"

For pictures of food:

"On this episode of Chopped."

"I love you a latte."

"Be hoppy."

"Stop and smell the rosé."

"My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard." — Kelis

"Put me on Food Network."

"Salty and sweet."

"Just wingin' it, HBU?"

"Highly recommend this."

"Life is what you bake of it."

"This post is going to sound really cheesy, but..."

"The pasta-bilities are endless."

"You’re one in a melon."

For the summer vibes:

"Aloe you vera much."

"Seas the day."

"Life's a beach, find your wave."

"Tropic like it's hot."

"To the waves we go."

"Feeling wavy."

"Reality called, I hung up."

"Don't be a shady beach."

For the weekend:

"I got that Friday feeling."

"Weekend vibes."

"Saturdays are for snuggling."

"Said I wasn't going out. Meant it."

"Sunday funday."

"It's a great day to have a great day."

"Let’s pretend Monday doesn’t exist."

For special occasions:

"Nobody likes you when you're 23." — Blink 182, “What’s My Age Again?”

"I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22." — Taylor Swift, “22”

"Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals." — Home Alone

"Ugly sweater weather."

"If that’s not a cause for alcohol, I don’t know what is!" — Moira Rose, Schitt’s Creek

"New year, same friends."

"Cheers!"

"Patiently waiting for presents."

"Make a wish."

"Endlessly proud of you."