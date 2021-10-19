If you could erase one of the most stressful things about adulting — aka, paying rent — from the equation, you’d probably be living a totally different lifestyle right now. Without having to micromanage your budget and spending to make sure you have enough for rent each month, you could do more of the things you love while living in the city of your dreams. While that might sound too good to be true, the #LandingLife 2021 giveaway means you could win a year of free rent in the city of your choice to make those dreams a reality.

Landing, which offers flexible, fully-finished urban apartments around the country, is giving three lucky winners the opportunity to live their #BestLife by taking rent out of the equation. If chosen, you’ll get to spend a year living rent-free. The best part? During the course of a year, you can choose to live in up to four different cities across the U.S., and Landing will not only take care of rent, but all living fees as well for your stay. That includes things like utilities, WiFi, parking, and even pet fees if you’ve got a fur friend at home for all of its Landing apartments. It’s all part of their efforts to help people live a digital nomad lifestyle, where you can travel from city to city without all the hassles that come from moving.

Courtesy of Landing

Whether you’re looking to experience life to the fullest by fulfilling your wanderlust or just testing out different cities to see which one is the right fit, the #LandingLife 2021 contest was made for you.

To enter, anyone 18 and older will need to fill out the Landing Life application from now through Nov. 15. As part of your entry, you’ll also need to submit a 60-second video explaining how you’d be living your best flexible life with Landing and where it may take you. This is your chance to really dream up how your life will be better spent if you don’t have to worry about living expenses. You could start a travel vlog, visit all the touristy spots in each city, try out the local cuisine, or make lifelong friends wherever you end up. Once you’ve got your video finished, upload it to your socials with #LandingLife and share the link to your post in your application form.

Each entry will be judged by the Landing team plus four guest judges. Winners will be announced on Dec. 1, and they’ll get to start living the Landing Life in 2022. Throughout the year, you’ll get to stay in your very own fully furnished one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment with your pet and up to one guest. If you’d like to move at any time, you can do that with just 30 days notice. The Landing Life contest allows you to stay in up to four different cities throughout the year, and there are over 200 cities within the Landing network which includes New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Dallas, and Miami.

Courtesy of Landing

Stay in Chicago during the summer and then move to LA as soon as it gets too cold. Make Atlanta your home during October to visit some of the Stranger Things filming locations, or visit Austin in March for the SXSW festival. You could even visit all the Instagram-worthy places in NYC. The possibilities are endless, and it’s all up to you on where you’d like to go. Of course, you should still delay any travel until you’re fully vaccinated, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and check any local health guidelines once you get there.

If you do end up winning, keep in mind you will be asked to share your experiences throughout the year on social media, which will definitely encourage you to make the most of your digital nomad year. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to start flexible living.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.