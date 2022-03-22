2022 is set to be another big career year for Katy Perry. In addition to bringing down the house at her Las Vegas PLAY residency and discovering new talent as an American Idol judge, the Grammy award-winning singer will be adding the title of “godmother” to her repertoire — for a cruise ship, that is. For the first time, the “Roar” singer will be taking hits like “Teenage Dream” and “Dark” Horse out to sea when she appears for a one-night show on Norwegian Cruise’s Prima cruise ship this summer — a Reykjavík, Iceland performance Perry called a “bucket list” experience.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Norwegian Prima’s maiden voyage, Perry will take part in an age-old tradition of christening the boat, following in the footsteps of fellow Norwegian Cruise godmothers Kelly Clarkson, Kim Kattrall, and even godfather Pitbull. In addition to her godmother duties, which basically include opening a celebratory bottle of champagne at the ship’s helm, the pop icon will also get to officially name the ship and perform on the water in a special Aug. 27 show.

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

At a press event ahead of her Wednesday, March 16 PLAY residency performance, Perry told reporters that she was especially excited about the destination of the Norwegian Prima’s inaugural voyage. “I’m just excited because it’s going to be in Iceland, and that’s a bucket list trip,” she said, adding that she was looking forward to bringing her “good vibrations” to the experience.

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

While Perry doesn’t have plans for additional performances aboard the Norwegian Prima, the new mom did share that she was a personal fan of cruises, calling it her “favorite way to vacation with [her] family.” Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom on Aug. 26, 2020, added:

“It’s the best way to see the world . . . Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view.”

While Perry won’t be bringing hits like “Wide Awake” and “California Gurls” to the Norwegian Prima stage after her Aug. 27 christening performance, there’s a chance that fans will get to see some cute Instagram posts of Daisy in Iceland, as the show will happen the day after her daughter’s second birthday. Plus, guests can expect plenty of entertainment while aboard the cruise ship, which will have routes through Bermuda and the Caribbean, as well as Northern European routes from England, Amsterdam, and Reykjavík. In addition to multiple infinity pools, the Norwegian Prima will also boast an Instagram-worthy sculpture garden, an outdoor spa, a theater and nightclub, and more amenities.

