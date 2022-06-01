Welcoming June in is like saying hello to summer and grand adventures. There’s just something about this month that compels you to make tons of memories with your favorite people. It could be the warmer weather that inspires you to schedule beach days and pool hangs. Or perhaps, it’s your summer Fridays that motivate you to go on road trips and romantic getaways with your partner. Whatever the reason, you definitely need some June quotes and captions to keep on hand with your fave pair of sunnies.

June really is full of possibilities. Let’s not forget, there is a calendar of events and parades to attend if you’re celebrating Pride, Father’s Day to enjoy with your fam, and the official summer solstice towards the end of the month, which is the perfect excuse to throw a backyard BBQ with your BFFs. This month is also when a lot of outdoor movie screenings, like Cinespia in Los Angeles, are happening as well. For all your picnic spread foodie snaps before the film, you’ll want to have plenty of June quotes and even some June puns on hand. If you have more of a fashion ‘Gram, though, having some cute June captions isn also necessary for posting your new summer dresses, shorteralls, and swimsuit OOTDs.

Basically, it’s best to keep this list of 30 June Instagram captions with you at all times, because you never know what this month and the start of summer has in store you.

EmirMemedovski/E+/Getty Images