30 June Quotes And Captions To Welcome The Summer Season On The ‘Gram
Get ready for sun, surf, and tons of selfies.
Welcoming June in is like saying hello to summer and grand adventures. There’s just something about this month that compels you to make tons of memories with your favorite people. It could be the warmer weather that inspires you to schedule beach days and pool hangs. Or perhaps, it’s your summer Fridays that motivate you to go on road trips and romantic getaways with your partner. Whatever the reason, you definitely need some June quotes and captions to keep on hand with your fave pair of sunnies.
June really is full of possibilities. Let’s not forget, there is a calendar of events and parades to attend if you’re celebrating Pride, Father’s Day to enjoy with your fam, and the official summer solstice towards the end of the month, which is the perfect excuse to throw a backyard BBQ with your BFFs. This month is also when a lot of outdoor movie screenings, like Cinespia in Los Angeles, are happening as well. For all your picnic spread foodie snaps before the film, you’ll want to have plenty of June quotes and even some June puns on hand. If you have more of a fashion ‘Gram, though, having some cute June captions isn also necessary for posting your new summer dresses, shorteralls, and swimsuit OOTDs.
Basically, it’s best to keep this list of 30 June Instagram captions with you at all times, because you never know what this month and the start of summer has in store you.
- “Fly me to the June.”
- “June is the gateway to summer.” — Jean Hersey
- “Sweet tea in the summer. Cross my heart, won’t tell no other.” — Taylor Swift, “Seven”
- “Hello, summer.”
- “I realized June had never been just a month.” — Sanober Khan, A Touch, a Tear, a Tempest
- “Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June.” — Al Bernstein
- “June had drawn out every leaf on the trees.” — Virginia Woolf, Mrs. Dalloway
- “The story starts when it was hot and it was summer.” — Taylor Swift, “Better Than Revenge”
- “June is here.”
- “I’m ready to start my June chapter.”
- “I’m not shore you’re ready for all my June pics.”
- “I’m just along for the tide.”
- “On an evening in June, it can get so sentimental.” — Van Morrison, “Evening in June”
- “Feeling fresh to depth this June.”
- “Summer, I’m so ready for you.”
- “Don’t tell me June is almost over. Julying.”
- “I’m dismayed that it’s now June.”
- “June, I’m glad to sea you.”
- “It’s aboat time for June.”
- “Don’t forget to seas the day.”
- “And through the merry flowers of June, over grass and over stone, and under mountains in the moon.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings
- “Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly.” — Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets
- “June has never looked more beautiful than she does now, unadorned and honest, vulnerable yet invincible.” — Marie Lu, Legend
- “It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside.” — Maud Hart Lovelace, Betsy-Tacy and Tib
- “I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June.” — L. M. Montgomery, Anne of the Island
- “If a June night could talk, it would probably boast it invented romance.” — Bernard Williams
- “I’m feeling sand-tastic this June.”
- “I live for June days.”
- “I was mermaid for June.”
- “Those summer nights.” — Grease