30 Pride Month 2022 Captions For Insta-Worthy Pics You Can’t Wait To Share
Love always wins.
Pride month is officially here. Whether you’re a member of the community or an enthusiastic ally, this month is all about celebrating LGBTQIA+ history and lifting up the voices of the community. You may choose to celebrate by attending Pride events with your friends, dancing at your city’s Pride parade, or just sporting your fave rainbow merch all June long. For whatever is on your cal, you’ll need some Pride Month 2022 captions for Instagram pics you take.
One of the best ways to celebrate Pride Month is to be your authentic self, and there’s no better place to showcase who you are than on the ‘Gram. Go ahead and post all the pics you take of yourself dressed up in head-to-toe glitter at the parade or a drag brunch with your BFF. For each photo you want to share during the month of June, use any of these Pride Month 2022 quotes as an Instagram caption. These Pride Month quotes perfectly express how you feel and work for any occasion — whether it’s a sweet selfie of you and your partner together or just a candid snap of a night out with your friends. You want to share with your followers just how happy and proud you are, so say it with a pic and a Pride 2022 caption that speaks to your heart.
- “I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way.” — Lady Gaga, “Born This Way”
- “Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new.” — Hayley Kiyoko, “Girls Like Girls”
- “Oh, I want to break free.” — Queen, “I Want to Break Free”
- “Rainbow vibes.”
- “Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love, cannot be killed or swept aside.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Let's get one thing straight: I'm not.”
- “Love wins.”
- “I can't even think straight.”
- “A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.” — Miley Cyrus
- “The future is non-binary.”
- “This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another.” — Elliot Page
- “It's not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.” — Suga of BTS
- “You better work!” — RuPaul, “Supermodel (You Better Work)”
- “I think being gay is one of the blessings of my life.” — Anderson Cooper
- “I do my hair toss. Check my nails. Baby how you feelin'? Feeling good as hell.” — Lizzo, “Good as Hell”
- “Like, can you just not step on my gown? You need to calm down.” — Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
- “Openness may not completely disarm prejudice, but it's a good place to start.” — Jason Collins
- “Say what you think. Love who you love. ‘Cause you just get so many trips ‘round the sun.” — Kasey Musgraves, “Follow Your Arrow”
- “I see your true colors and that’s why I love you.” — Cyndi Lauper, “True Colors”
- “I don’t play, I slay.” — Todrick Hall, “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels”
- “Walk into the room purse first.” — Bob the Drag Queen, “Purse First”
- “I’d rather hang out with you, anyway.” — Heartstopper
- “You get to be more you than you have been in in a very long time. You deserve everything you want.” — Love, Simon
- “Let's have a kiki.” — Scissor Sisters, “Let’s Have a Kiki”
- “I don’t have a sugar daddy. I’ve never had a sugar daddy. If I wanted a sugar daddy, yes, I could probably go out and get one because I am what? Sickening!” — Shangela, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- “I don’t get cute, I get drop dead gorgeous.” — Alyssa Edwards, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- “You’re perfect, you’re beautiful, you look like Eva Evangelista, you’re a model.” — Aja, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- “Why are you trying so hard to fit in when you were born to stand out?” — What a Girl Wants
- “Loud and proud.”
- “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde