The June Solar Eclipse Will Be Encouraging For 3 Zodiac Signs

Whenever a series of eclipses is slated to take place, I tend to feel somewhat anxious. After all, eclipses are when things can really take a sharp turn. Because an eclipse activates the lunar nodes (which represent your ultimate destiny), it can cause major changes to unfold. Sometimes, these changes are dramatic, acting as the marker for the point of no return. Sometimes these changes are subtle and calm; unfolding as a moment in which you start to see things somewhat differently. For the zodiac signs who will have the best June 2021 new moon solar eclipse — Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius — they may not even feel its impact. However, it could also be the start of something truly exciting.

Taking place on June 10 at 6:51 a.m. ET, this solar eclipse is a continuation of the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius that took place late last month. While that lunar eclipse encouraged you to let something go, this upcoming solar eclipse is laying down the foundation for a new beginning. After all, you need to create space for something before you can truly accept what comes next. Because this solar eclipse moves over the North Node in Gemini, it’s encouraging you to embrace growth and start building toward something that will bring you closer to your authentic self.

Because this solar eclipse takes place on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis — which is centered on perception, information, communication, and the expansion of your mind — this experience could involve you learning something new or seeing things from a bolder perspective. At the the end of the day, the Gemini-Sagittarius axis is about seeking the truth. But don’t worry, you don’t have to search for anything. The truth will find you.

Shutterstock

Aries: You’re Harnessing The Power Of Your Voice

Your intelligence is shining so bright under this solar eclipse. It may unlock pathways in your mind, helping you identify details you hadn’t seen before and solve puzzles that once confused you. But most importantly, this solar eclipse will help you unleash the power of your voice. An opportunity to communicate and speak your mind may arise as a conversation unfolds. This conversation could lead to so many major developments.

Leo: You’re Learning How To Socialize More Deeply

This solar eclipse is encouraging you to embrace social groups and communities that allow you to bring your dreams to life. After all, it’s all about who you know, and getting to know people who share your vision and your willingness to cooperate and work together could make all the difference. Embrace the people this solar eclipse puts you in contact with. Reaching out is in your best interests, and so is believing in a better tomorrow.

Libra: You’re On The Brink Of Eye-Opening Opportunities

The world is begging for you to explore it. It wants you to step away from all that you know and immerse yourself in the unknown. It wants you to open your mind to different cultures and philosophies and embrace opportunities to expand your awareness. This solar eclipse could kickstart an adventure, but it’s up to you to make the most of it. Your destiny lies in seeing as much as you can see and experiencing all that should be experienced.

Aquarius: You’re Beginning A Creative Journey

This solar eclipse is sparking so much life inside of you. It’s encouraging you to open your heart to romance, poetry, art, creativity, and above all, fun. This life is not meant to be constant stress and seriousness. There’s a child who still lives inside of you and it wants to come out and play. This solar eclipse is putting you in situations that will help you reconnect with your ability to create and breathe life into all things.