June Will Be Full Of Blessings For These 4 Zodiac Signs

The weather is heating up, the sun is shining, and you're probably ready to wear your favorite summer dresses because, you know what? June is officially here, baby. This is the month in which the refreshing vibes of spring are slowly transforming into the colorful and creative energies of summer. Jupiter — planet of luck and abundance — is in compassionate, expansive, and imaginative Pisces, spreading so much positivity and love throughout the cosmos. It makes sense that June 2021 will be the best month for four zodiac signs — Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and Pisces — and for them, the fun is just beginning.

Even though the month begins with Mercury retrograde in full swing, oozing bewilderment throughout the cosmos, there's so much beautiful energy carrying you forward (and don't worry, Mercury stations direct on June 22). The sun will form a trine with stalwart and committed Saturn on June 3, providing you with solid ground and a sense of stability. June 3 is also when affectionate Venus will trine adventurous Jupiter, sending so much grace and romance to your love life. Let your cup runneth over.

However, June is not all sunshine and rainbows. Things get serious when the solar eclipse in Gemini takes place on June 10, marking the beginning of one chapter and the end of another. Eclipses have the tendency evoke abrupt changes that put you on a different path. Plus, when inhibiting Saturn squares off with rebellious Uranus on June 14, you may feel all the more ready to set yourself free from whatever has been holding you back.

Luckily, Venus will also form a trine with sensitive Neptune on June 22, radiating kindness, artistic thinking, and love throughout the cosmos. Like I said, June is a month filled with blessings, especially for these signs:

Gemini: You're Embracing So Much Change And Growing So Fast

This is your month, Gemini. Your solar return is here, and it's helping you tap into your confidence and find the motivation to become your best self. However, becoming your best self is not always a smooth ride. Sometimes, it requires you to really step up to the plate and work on improving yourself. This month, new opportunities for self-advancement may arrive and it's up to you to make the best out of them. You've got this, Gemini.

Cancer: You're Feeling More Adventurous And Ready For Summer

Get ready, Cancer, because your season begins on June 21, putting you in a position to receive so much awesome energy. You still have to get through the first few weeks of June though, and during this time, you may be doing a lot of inner healing and reflecting. Luckily, your healing may look a lot more exciting than it sounds. This month, you might be feeling more adventurous and willing to explore the world. Embrace your instincts.

Libra: You're In A Highly Open-Minded And Abundant Headspace

Oh, all the places you'll see, Libra. This month, you may feel like you want it all. You want to experience everything, feel everything, and do everything, and you know what? You absolutely can. This is a month that will teach you to reach for the stars and squeeze every last drop out of the present moment. There's no point in obsessing over the negative details when there are so many opportunities to try new things and see the light.

Pisces: You're Surrounded By An Endless Supply Of Love

You're just the luckiest zodiac sign of all lately, Pisces. Don't be freaked out if life starts getting way more interesting and exciting this month. After all, Jupiter — your ruling planet — is now moving through your zodiac sign, sending all of its blessings directly your way. Prepare to feel way more open to love, opportunity, spirituality, and all the splendors that life has to offer. You deserve it.