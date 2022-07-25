Here’s how you can tap into this energy.
On July 28, the sun and moon will join forces in the fixed fire sign of Leo, bringing forth powerful, energetic new beginnings to each zodiac sign’s birth chart. Since this is the sign of the sun’s domicile, everyone can expect a surge in confidence and courage to live in their authentic truth. Here’s how every sign can tap into this radiant energy:
On July 28, the new moon in Leo will take place in your fifth house of creative pursuits, offering a surge in inspiration. As a fellow fire sign, this energy compliments your dynamic nature well, and encourages you to lean into expressing yourself unapologetically. Now is the perfect time to launch a new passion project or pursuit; anything that aligns with your truest self.