Now’s the time to get serious about your goals.
On July 13, the full moon in Capricorn will illuminate the need for structure, discipline, and boundaries in the birth charts of every zodiac sign. Since the moon will be conjunct Pluto, you can also expect something that’s been buried to possibly come to light. As a cardinal earth sign, Capricorn is all about initiating endeavors that lead to long-term success. Here’s how every zodiac sign can expect to tap into this energy:
On July 13, the moon will light up your 10th house of career, revealing something to you regarding your desire for structure and success in your professional life. In order to move forward, however, you may have to address what’s been hidden or buried here that you’ve potentially been trying to avoid. Whether it’s time for a promotion or a job change, you’ll be eager to embrace any new challenges that come your way.