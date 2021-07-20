4 Signs Won’t Feel The Effects Of The July Full Moon As Much As The Rest

It’s that time of the month, y’all. Your regularly scheduled full moon is coming at you fast and it’s bound to radiate epiphanies, transformations, and change throughout the sky. After all, this is when the moon is embracing the fullest extent of its power. When the moon enters this phase of the 28-day lunar cycle, it reaches a climax that leaves you with a powerful turning point in your current story. However, not every full moon will impact your birth chart with as much velocity as you might expect. In fact, the July 2021 full moon will affect these zodiac signs the least — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, it might be a more gentle, yet informative experience.

Every full moon is colored by the energy from the zodiac sign it takes place in. The upcoming full moon arrives in Aquarius, the water bearer of astrology. In astrology, water is symbolic of emotions, compassion, and the heart. However, that doesn’t make Aquarius a water sign, which is a common misnomer. Aquarius — which has been and will always be an air sign — is the water bearer because its mission is to literally “bear” the water for everyone else. Aquarius is a zodiac sign that cares deeply about humanity and making the world a better place, carrying so much energy for others so that they don’t have to. Let this full moon tap into your own ability to be a water bearer too.

Taking place on July 23 at 10:36 p.m. ET, this full moon will affect mutable signs the least, but that certainly doesn’t mean it won’t leave its mark on them. Here’s why:

Alan Tan / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Gemini: You’re Seeing Everything From A Different Perspective

This full moon takes place in your ninth house of expansion, adventure, and truth. It will encourage you to take a step back and look at the whole picture rather than focusing on one small detail. Chances are, while you’re obsessing at one thing, you’re missing the forest for the trees. There are so many exciting opportunities that are taking you by a storm, but you need to be willing to explore a little and take a step away from all that you know.

Virgo: You’re Reworking Your Daily Routine And Self-Care Regimens

Take a look at the way you’re spending your energy. Reconsider the habits that you live by each day. This full moon takes place in your sixth house of work and health, inspiring you to create a careful balance of productive effort and restful healing. You can’t pour from an empty cup, so remember to prioritize your self-care regimens. However, you can’t lay back and watch your tasks pile up either, so work on a routine that helps you get more done.

Sagittarius: You’re Learning New Things, Like How To Speak Your Mind

This full moon is helping you tap into the fullest extent of your voice. Taking place in your third house of communication and brain power, this full moon is encouraging you to speak your mind and embrace a willingness to learn from your mistakes. The way you communicate tends to be what creates your reality, and if you’re not speaking your mind, you’re not speaking your desires into reality. Don’t be afraid of how people will react. Say what you want to say.

Pisces: You’re Coming To Terms With Your Subconscious Feelings

This full moon could be an emotional and intuitive experience. As it takes place in your 12th house of spirituality and all things unseen, your subconscious may be bleeding through the surface of your reality, reconnecting you with the power of your intuition. While beautiful things will come forward through your dreams, dark things may come through too. Give yourself a chance to acknowledge your inner truth and heal.