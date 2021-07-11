The Magic Is Just Getting Started For These 3 Zodiac Signs This Week

Can you feel all that mystical energy surging through the air? The sun is in psychic, intuitive, and emotional Cancer, which is heightening the spiritual vibrations and bringing you closer to your heart. There’s so much love, heat, and romance to go around at the moment. In fact, July 12, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, and Pisces — and for them, the magic is just getting started.

This week is full of exciting prospects and it all begins when brainy Mercury forms a trine with expansive Jupiter on July 12. This will help you concoct some pretty brilliant ideas and encourage you to think outside the box. It’ll even help you express yourself more boldly, so don’t hold back when you feel the urge to eloquently speak your mind.

By July 13, Venus — planet of romance and luxury — will form a conjunction with Mars — planet of passion and vitality — in golden and glorious Leo. This is one of sexiest things that could happen in astrology, so prepare for your love life to heat up with as much intensity as the sun itself. You might feel more desire than usual, so give yourself permission to fall head over heels in love.

The cosmos are also embracing a moment of profound kindness and compassion by July 15. This is when the Cancer sun will form a trine with spiritual and empathetic Neptune, which will help you leave behind your ego and understand your place in the universe. All things are connected and you share this world with everyone else. You are never alone.

Here’s what the following signs can look forward to:

Cancer: You’re Worldview Is Expanding And So Are You

This week, the cosmos are encouraging you to let go of your fears and embrace the unknown. There may be spontaneous opportunities that land in your lap and it’s up to you to take advantage of them. You may even feel the sting of adventure, pushing you to leap away from all that you know and forge new experiences. You’re hungry for life and thirsting for an out-of-this-world experience, and satiating this desires will do so much for your own personal growth. Life is too short to sit by the sidelines watching everyone else do something courageous, Cancer.

Leo: You’re Sexier Than Ever And Everyone Knows It

You’re positively radiating sexual energy this week, Leo. Seriously, a Venus-Mars conjunction is blasting through your first house of the self, causing you to ooze magnetism and raw passion. You may find that people are more attracted to you than usual, causing things to spice up in your love life. You may even feel more confident and sure of yourself, prompting you to do something spectacular. There is so much energy and beauty rushing through you and the world is waiting with bated breath to see what you decide to do with it.

Pisces: You’re Having More Fun Than You Can Possibly Imagine

The excitement is real, Pisces. This week, there is so much creative, playful, artistic, and free-spirited energy surrounding you. All you want to do is have fun and pretend to be a kid all over again. After all, summer is here, and for the kids, school is out. This week’s energy is equally as romantic and you may be feeling butterflies in your stomach as people make their feelings for you known. It’s the perfect time to go on a date with your crush and do something unforgettable together.