34 January Captions To Celebrate A New Year And Bigger Dreams On The ‘Gram
And so this year’s adventure begins.
The ball has dropped and you’ve cleaned up the confetti. Maybe you’ve already written your New Year’s resolutions in your crisp, new planner. All that’s left to do is post some of your fave photos from over the holidays with January captions and quotes that perfectly embody that the new year’s fresh start.
Look, January gets a bad wrap. Between the often dismal weather and the ebb of all things merry and bright, the dark days of winter can get, well, a little dark. But, honestly, there’s a lot to love about the first month of the year. Between snow-lined streets that look like something out of a storybook and a totally fresh start to try it all again, January is actually a pretty hopeful month. So why not show off the positive attitude you’re taking into the new year with some #winteraesthetic posts and the perfect January captions for Instagram to go with them?
So go ahead, sit back, and scroll through your photos of you and your besties ringing in the new year or you playing in the snow with your dog. Then, choose one of these January quotes to show your Instagram feed that, ready or not, this is going to be your year to shine. After all, January is only chapter one, and you’ve got a whole new story to write.
- “We go together like winter and a sweater.”
- “Snowflakes are winter’s butterflies.”
- “January is the beginning of anything you want.”
- “365 days, 365 new chances.”
- “Eat, drink, and be cozy.”
- “It’s a winter-ful life.”
- “I have decided that this is going to be my year.”
- “January brings the snow, makes our feet and fingers glow.” — Sara Coleridge
- “The best is yet to come.”
- “‘Tis the season to be freezin’.”
- “January, the first month of the year, a perfect time to start all over again.” — Charmaine J. Ford
- “And so this year’s adventure begins.”
- “Hello, January.”
- “Hot chocolate. Cold nights. Frosty mornings. Welcome, January.”
- “Brrring on the new year.”
- “Cold hands, warm hearts.”
- “The snuggle is real.”
- “To appreciate the beauty of the snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” — Aristotle
- “Another year, a lot of new dreams.”
- “May your new year sparkle and shine.”
- “Cheers to a new year and another chance to get it right.”
- “January means always moving forward.”
- “Winter hibernation mode: on.”
- “Cue the snowflakes, please.”
- “What the new year brings you depends a lot on what you bring to the new year.”
- “And so the adventure begins.”
- “The magic of new beginnings is truly the most powerful of all.”
- “New year. Same me. Bigger goals.”
- “Chapter 1 of 12.”
- “Happiness is fresh tracks in the snow.”
- “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.”
- “Wake me up when winter ends.”
- “There’s snow place like home.”
- “There’s a certain magic that comes with the the very first month of the year.”