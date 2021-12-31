The ball has dropped and you’ve cleaned up the confetti. Maybe you’ve already written your New Year’s resolutions in your crisp, new planner. All that’s left to do is post some of your fave photos from over the holidays with January captions and quotes that perfectly embody that the new year’s fresh start.

Look, January gets a bad wrap. Between the often dismal weather and the ebb of all things merry and bright, the dark days of winter can get, well, a little dark. But, honestly, there’s a lot to love about the first month of the year. Between snow-lined streets that look like something out of a storybook and a totally fresh start to try it all again, January is actually a pretty hopeful month. So why not show off the positive attitude you’re taking into the new year with some #winteraesthetic posts and the perfect January captions for Instagram to go with them?

So go ahead, sit back, and scroll through your photos of you and your besties ringing in the new year or you playing in the snow with your dog. Then, choose one of these January quotes to show your Instagram feed that, ready or not, this is going to be your year to shine. After all, January is only chapter one, and you’ve got a whole new story to write.

Nastasic/E+/Getty Images