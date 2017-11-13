40 Instagram Captions For Winter, Because Baby, It's Cold AF Outside

Baby, it’s cold outside, and you’re snuggling up with a hot cocoa bomb after enjoying the winter wonderland that’s outside. It’s prime time to create seasonal videos while mixing up winter-themed cocktails or DIYing a craft by the fire. Whether you’re TikToking or relaxing at home, it’s the coziest time of year to capture new content and post it with just the right Instagram captions for winter.

There will be plenty of things to do with the holidays coming up, and so many photo opportunities to take advantage of. Whether you’re staying in and enjoying some hot chocolate with your closest and dearest by the fire, or you’re grabbing some #ootd pics of you modeling your new faux fur coat outside, you’ll want to post pictures with creative cold weather Instagram captions to really make this season shine.

So, it's time to break out your big blankets, faux fur coats, beanie caps, and mittens, because 'tis the season to be freezin’ in style. Whether you're building a snowman, posing for pics with your pup in the snow, or drinking some spiked eggnog by the fire with your housemates, all you have to worry about is bundling up and snapping away.

Coming up with a caption for your pics when you're in a time crunch or freezing your buns off can be a struggle. Fortunately for you, we've done the hard work so you don't have to. Here are 40 Instagram captions for winter that are set to sleigh. Now, the snowball is in your court to capture the ultimate memories to pair with these cold Instagram captions.

eclipse_images/E+/Getty Images

"Kiss me on this cold December night." — Michael Bublé "Baby, it's cold outside." — Frank Loesser "Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard." "Meet me by the fire pit with a toddy.” "Meet me under the mistletoe." — Randy Travis "Frozen fingers and eskimo kisses." "Hot cocoa bombs and fuzzy socks." "Stay cozy, wear your loungewear." "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams "Cold, cozy nights, warm blankets, and hot chocolate." "Eat, drink, and be cozy." "Walking in a winter wonderland." — Felix Bernard "Hot chocolate bombs are hugs in your mug.” "'Tis the season to be freezin'" "Warm tea, lucky me." "It's a marshmallow world in the winter." — Darlene Love "Shake your snowflakes." "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy hot chocolate with marshmallows, and that's kind of the same thing." "Stay snowy.” "Hot chocolate weather is the best kind of weather." "Loungin’ all day, every day.” "Hibernating all winter.” “The cold never bothered me anyway." — Frozen "Let it snow because I have no place to go.” “Make it a December to remember.” “Brrrring on the snow.” “To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” — Aristotle “Dashing through the snow.” “‘Tis the damn season.” — Taylor Swift “It’s cold; let’s cuddle.” “Happiness is first tracks in fresh snow.” “Time to curl up with a good book.” “My favorite outdoor activity is going back inside.” “We go together like winter and a sweater.” “Winter reminds us that everyone and everything needs some quiet time.” — Katrina Mayer “Frozen fingers and rosy cheeks.” “But first, let’s build a snowman.” “Keep calm and make some hot chocolate.” “POV: in hibernation mode all winter long.”