“New year, new you” is a bit of a cliché, but according to the astrology of 2026, it’s more accurate than ever. Right off the bat, Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into Capricorn on Jan. 1, joining a stellium with the sun, Venus, and Mars. This alignment in stable, grounded Capricorn is a powerful one, setting the stage for you to achieve those New Year’s resolutions (yes, actually).

On Jan. 2, Chiron stations direct after a five-month retrograde period, followed by the year’s first full moon, which will be in Cancer, on Jan. 3. While this pairing brings emotional wounds to the surface, December’s transformative period taught you all you need to work through them.

Momentum slows mid-month, with the new moon in Capricorn on Jan. 18, and the arrival of Aquarius season the next day. With both Capricorn and Aquarius experiencing powerful stelliums in their signs, you may feel weighed down by work and responsibilities — but have faith that you’re still moving in the right direction.

As the month comes to an end, Neptune moves into Aries on Jan. 26, where it will stay until 2038. “Neptune is the mythical god of the ocean, and represents illusion, creativity, spiritual ideology, beauty, escape, and the unknown,” says astrologer Adama Sesay. The planet last entered Aries in 1861, ahead of the American Civil War. Shifts of a similar scale could come alongside its arrival.

Some Signs Will Feel January’s Astrology More Than Others

Sesay predicts that Cancers, Capricorns, and Aquarians will have a particularly strong January, boosted by the lunar and planetary placements in their signs this month. Virgos, Sagittarians, and Pisceans, on the other hand, could start off the year with more challenges.

Ahead, Sesay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for January 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) passorn santiwiriyanon/E+/Getty Images It really is that serious, Aries. This month is the start of something new for you, with Chiron stationing direct in your sign and Neptune reentering Aries long term. You’ll feel empowered to take responsibility for your past, while charging headfirst into the future. “You may receive opportunities in your career, and personal life to become the boss you were meant to be this month,” Sesay says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You’re moving onward, upward, and everywhere in between, Taurus. In a literal sense, travel is on your radar for this month, whether it’s planning a girls trip or a solo expedition. “On the other hand,” Sesay says, “a new perspective on higher learning or education may prompt you to change your career path.” You might consider changing colleges, or adding a new degree to your resume.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Know your value, Gemini. In January, focus is on your finances, with the full moon in Cancer and new moon in Capricorn activating this area of your chart. These lunar cycles also highlight your self-worth; you may come to realization surrounding how you negotiate your rate or salary this month.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Your heart is healing, Cancer. The first full moon of the year is occurring in your sign, activating you as an individual and your relationships. “If single, you may develop a new mindset around this area of your life,” Sesay says. Later in the month, your professional life also comes into focus. You could receive a new contract or agreement that could impact your career.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) It’s time for a change, Leo. You might be feeling overwhelmed, and your goals out of reach. But this month holds significant changes to your health and wellness — a new routine could help alleviate your stress. Just be mindful not to burn yourself out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) It’s time to access your artsy side, Virgo. January invites you to dive headlong into a new creative project, without regard for the typical restrictions you impose upon your own self-expression. “While practicality and planning is vital and natural to you, it’s also important to get out of your comfort zone and gain inspiration through serendipity,” Sesay says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images Take census of your life this month, Libra. As January’s lunar cycles highlight your home and professional life, your family, where you live, and who you live with come into focus. It might be time to start apartment hunting, or switch up your decor. Career changes could also be on deck in January.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) If you want, go after it, Scorpio. The advent of the new year is the perfect time to start a fresh daily routine — one that fits the life you’ve been manifesting. January’s lunar cycles also bring a creative energy. The travel sector of your chart lights up this month as well — in short, the world is your oyster.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Eyes on the prize, Sagittarius. Your finances and self-worth are in focus in January. You may find a new stream of income, or even a new mindset around money. If you’re in a partnership, your other half could be experiencing a similar breakthrough. This month also provides an opportunity to reign in spending habits that got out of hand during the holiday season.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) 2026 is off to a bright start, Capricorn. The first new moon of the year in your sign brings a refresh for your relationships, and yourself. You could find yourself in a new romantic partnership, or overcome obstacles in your current pairing. You could also find greater stability in your work life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Hugh Whitaker/Connect Images/Getty Images It’s your season, Aquarius. Act like it. The sun moves into your sign on Jan. 19. At the same time, you experience a stellium, which is three or more planets in one zodiac sign. “New breakthroughs and an increase in your energy and vitality are in store for your season,” Sesay says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Don’t hide from hard things this month, Pisces. With the new moon and full moon activating the areas of friendship, pleasure, and creativity, you might find yourself making more social connections than ever this January. “At the same time,” Sesay says, “you may also come to some realizations about certain friendships that are no longer in alignment, and make some cuts.” Your emotions might feel like they’re bubbling right beneath the surface this month — don’t shove them down.

Source:

Adama Sesay, professional astrologer and founder of LilithAstrology.com