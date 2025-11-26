In the immortal words of Mariah Carey, “It’s tiiime!” The holiday season is upon us, and those “let’s circle back later” emails are right around the corner, too. December is a season of relaxation and renewal — and the stars are aligning for you to start off the new year totally recharged, beginning with the completion of Mercury retrograde.

On Nov. 29, the intense, revealing Mercury rx finally ended, and the planet is officially on its way to better things. On Dec. 11, it will leave the depths of Scorpio and reenter Sagittarius, where your communications will take a much more optimistic turn — though you may still have to deal with the consequences of those texts to your situationship during the post-retrograde shadow period, lasting until Dec. 17.

December’s astrology is all about transformation, starting with the final full moon of the year in Gemini on Dec. 4. This lunar event will provide long-awaited clarity following the confusing retrograde period, and will set you on a path toward a greater purpose. This journey will be advanced as Mars enters into its exaltation in Capricorn on Dec. 15. Exaltation is when a planet moves through the sign that expresses its best qualities; in this instance, Mars will provide the structure you need to take active steps toward your goals. Capricorn season, starting on Dec. 21, will only add to your motivation.

Dec. 19 will bring the year’s final new moon in Sagittarius. This may feel like a new beginning, but that means it’s time to shed what no longer serves you. Let go of unhealthy boundaries and structures that no longer align with your beliefs as the year comes to a close.

Some Signs Will Feel December’s Astrology More Than Others

December will be a lucky month for Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius, according to astrologer Adama Sesay. Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces, however, might face some challenges, with Pisces and Virgo particularly affected by the Gemini full moon. Hey, nobody said transformation was easy.

Ahead, Sesay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for December 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Twenty47studio/Moment/Getty Images Big things are on the horizon, Aries. This December, Sesay says that international travel is on the table. You might find yourself booking that trip you’ve been considering, or taking a long-awaited vacation. But that’s not the only area of life where you may find yourself taking initiative — this month, you may sign an expansive contract, or make a breakthrough that will carry on into the new year.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You have money on the mind this month, Taurus. The Gemini full moon and Sagittarius new moon will activate the area of your chart focused on your finances, and prompt you to make some (perhaps much-needed) changes to your spending habits. It’s time to make a budget, and stick to it — the stars are on your side.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Things are shifting, Gemini. The full moon in your sign on Dec. 4 is the most important astrological event of the month for you, and while it will activate your entire being, it shines a particular light on your relationship sector. “Prepare for enlightenment and renewal in this area of your life,” Sesay says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) hobo_018/E+/Getty Images Cancer, it’s time to mix things up. Winter is rapidly approaching, and your work and health routine are feeling tired, but your mindset is beginning to shift for the better. “You may start a new workout or decide to change up how you approach your daily responsibilities this month,” Sesay says. Your mental health will reap the benefits.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) You’re leaning into the holiday spirit, Leo. This month is all about indulging your social side, and connecting and collaborating with friends and family. December will also bring a burst of creative energy, Sesay says. Whether you’re adding some flair to the festivities, or getting a head start on next year’s project, you’re certain to find fulfillment in more artistic endeavors.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Things are heating up this winter, Virgo. With Neptune direct in Pisces, Sesay says that you may start to feel a renewed sense of hope and romance when it comes to your love life. But be prepared, as there’s the potential for changes and shifts in your career this month, as well. December certainly won’t be boring.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Thelimestock/E+/Getty Images It’s time to romanticize your life, Libra. This month can be particularly stressful, but luckily, you don’t have to search far for a respite from the end-of-year hustle and bustle. “This may be a time to take short trips or staycations, and focus on enjoying your immediate surroundings and local hot spots,” Sesay says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Scorpio, be honest, when was the last time you checked in on your budget? Your finances and material possessions will be the focus of December for you, and it’s time to give them some serious thought, particularly in instances where funds are split or shared. Be cautious, but don’t be afraid to accept new financial opportunities, should they arise. (According to Sesay, they’re likely to.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) It’s your season, Sag, in more ways than one. Your sign will be at its peak power throughout most of the month, as the sun passes through Sagittarius. But December’s lunar events also work in your favor. The Gemini full moon on Dec. 4 will activate you as an individual and in your relationships. “New truths may rise to the surface and ask for you to make an edit or change to this area of your life,” Sesay says. Later this month, the Dec. 19 new moon in your sign will kickstart new beginnings, and you’ll enter 2026 refreshed and renewed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) This month will be a revealing one, Capricorn. As Sesay says, “What’s done in the dark must come to light.” Expect to uncover some hidden information, or discover that someone close to you is not what they seemed. Health concerns may also arise. Be kind to yourself this December, and be careful not to burn yourself out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) svetikd/E+/Getty Images You are the life of the holiday party, Aquarius. Your social stamina is off the charts this month. Bop from one party to the next, connect with friends, new and old, and celebrate your year. This energy extends to other areas of your life as well — if you’ve been thinking about getting into social media, or launching a collaborative project, this is the perfect time to start.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) The stars call for a winter cleaning, Pisces. December will see major changes in your career. Perhaps you should purge what no longer serves you, professionally. At the same time, you’re experiencing major shifts in your identity. This may sound overwhelming, but take a deep breath. “Change can feel uncomfortable, but understand that this is clearing the way for something better to come in its place,” Sesay says.

Source:

Adama Sesay, professional astrologer and founder of LilithAstrology.com