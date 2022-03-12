The New iPhone SE Has A Couple Options When It Comes To Charging

If you didn’t know, Apple announced the launch of the iPhone SE 3 at its March 8 keynote event in Cupertino, California. Though it doesn’t come with a free pair of AirPods (a girl can dream!), Apple users looking for an upgrade can enjoy the new phone’s 5G capabilities, the same quality camera as the iPhone 13 Pro, and a more affordable price tag as compared to other devices in the iPhone lineup. The phone also features a typical charging port but if you’re wondering whether the third-generation iPhone SE has wireless charging, you’re in luck.

The new iPhone SE, which was originally modeled after the iPhone 8, still includes its signature Touch ID, which means there’s no upgrade to Face ID. Though the phone might have a throwback design, its interior is anything but. For starters, the 12 megapixel camera comes with Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Deep Fusion, which can also be found in the iPhone 13 Pro camera. The new phone also sports an A15 bionic chip that promotes a longer battery life than any other 4.7-inch iPhone model and operates 1.8 times faster than the iPhone 8. And if you were hoping for wireless charging capabilities, you’re in luck.

According to Apple’s March 8 press release, the iPhone SE 3 is “compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging,” just like the second-gen iPhone SE that launched in 2020.

While this doesn’t mean you can say goodbye to cords entirely (the wireless charger still needs to be plugged in to a power adapter), all you need to do is set down your phone on the charging mat to start juicing it up. Another perk beyond not needing to physically plug in your phone is that when you use Apple’s wireless MagSafe Charger, you can even get your phone charged faster and more efficiently, according to Apple’s online explainer.

Of course, you can always choose to use your own Lightning charging cord included in the box with the phone, but you’ll also have to make sure you have a power adapter — Apple removed the power adapter from the box to cut down on packaging.

The iPhone SE 3 is became available for preorder March 11, and it will launch in stores March 18. With a starting price of $429, the third-gen SE will run you $30 more than its predecessor, but still falls on the lower side of Apple’s products.