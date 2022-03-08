The New iPhone SE Still Doesn’t Come With This Fan-Favorite Feature

Apple unveiled its new third-generation iPhone SE at its “Peek Performance” March event on Tuesday, March 8. Naturally, the announcement is getting plenty of buzz, because the latest iPhone SE model comes with 5G and is nearly 2 times faster than the iPhone 8 — plus other sweet features. If you’re thinking about purchasing the product, you may be wondering: Does iPhone SE 3 have Face ID? Unfortunately, you’ll have to keep waiting for a hands-free unlocking experience.

Apple’s first livestream event of 2022, “Peek Performance,” was filled with plenty of updates for fans. The third-generation iPhone SE is finally here to replace the second generation 2020 model as the latest budget-friendly iPhone offering. Of course, the first iPhone SE was released in 2016.

Following in the footsteps, er, fingerprints, of its 2020 predecessor, the iPhone SE 3 does not come with Face ID — instead it features a physical Home button with a Touch ID scanner, just like it did for its first- and second-generation models. It’s not too surprising the third-generation iPhone SE sticks with Touch ID, since it’s designed to be a low-cost version in the oftentimes pricy iPhone lineup. Since the Face ID has been around since 2017, though, some customers were hoping it would finally arrive for the SE.

Though you’ll need to unlock your iPhone SE 3 with your fingers, there are still plenty of upgrades to look forward to. The new features on the iPhone SE 3 include the latest A15 Bionic chip, 5G capability, and upgraded camera features (Deep Fusion, Photographic Styles, and Smart HDR 4) the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone SE 3 is available in the same colors as the second-generation — midnight, starlight, and Product Red — and features a familiar aluminum and glass design. While they look similar, the third-generation iPhone SE features a stronger glass than its predecessor, another similarity to the iPhone 13.

Analyst and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo @mingchikuo predicted the new features in a March 4 tweet prior to Apple’s official announcement.

The new iPhone SE will be available to pre-order online March 11 and customers can expect their new devices to arrive as early as March 18. With a starting price of $429, it’s a little bit more than the $399 second-gen iPhone SE, so you’ll have to decide if an A15 chip, 5G, and some iPhone 13-esque camera upgrades are worth the extra $30.