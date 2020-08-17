Instagram Reels have really taken over the platform that was once the place where you would only upload your best selfies. Thanks to Reels, you can share short videos of your friends dancing, your favorite foodie dishes, and mini vlogs of your most adventurous days right on your feed. There are even cute filters and tons of editing tools within the app to make a truly Insta-worthy video, but you also need some cute Instagram Reel captions to finalize whatever content you’re working on.

While Instagram gives you the option to pick and choose songs from a library of your favorite artists and add on different filters and effects, it’s all on you when it comes to your caption for reel. You could have the cutest video of your avocado toast-making process or a #GRWM breakdown of your morning skincare routine, but without some Instagram Reel quotes ready to go, you can’t post right away. Before you resort to saving your creation to your drafts, check out this list of 50 cute Instagram Reel captions. You’re sure to find something that will perfectly pair with an adorable video of you and your pup relaxing in the backyard, or a Reel of you trying on different outfits for brunch. You could even use a punny caption for videos you know are reely good.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

"I'm smiling reel big today." "Whatever makes you truly happy, do that!" "Focus on the good, and you can't help but smile." "I thought this was *reel* good." "All we have is now.” "If I'm not dancing, it's because the music isn't loud enough." "I did it for the Reels." "I don't know who needs to hear this, but you totally can." "Keeping things reel at the lake this summer." "You're my favorite in queso you didn't know." "You're a cute tea. I like you a lot, but I'm a little chai." "Sugar pie honey bunch." — The Four Tops, "I Can't Help Myself" "This is just a reminder that I'm very cute." "I have hella [heart eyes emoji] for you." "Life is better when you're laughing." "Always be the cutest pumpkin in the patch." "If you like this video, it's supposed to bring you good luck for the rest of the day." "Your daily bit of cuteness." "It's a beautiful day to go after your dreams." "Feelin' peachy." "You make my heart skip a beet." "Feeling waffle-y cute." "Choose happiness." "Kind people are my kinda people." "I'm too busy working on my own grass to notice if yours is greener." "If life had a soundtrack, this would be my song." "When in doubt, dance it out." "No filter needed for this kind of life." "It's a good day to have a good day." "I'm loving this a latte." "I reel-y got into this whole Instagram Reels thing." "If it's cute, I want it." "50% idk & 50% idc." "Vibin' and thrivin'." "Happiness begins." — Jonas Brothers, "Rollercoaster" "I'm not going to tell you how long it took me to edit this." "Forever mood." "This is friend-chip goals." "Throwing a little sass around like it's confetti." "I'm a creative queen. [crown emoji]" “All you can do is just live your best life.” “BRB, I’m exploring the world.” “Do it for the Reels.” “I followed my heart and it led me to dinner.” “It's me, the best dancer on your feed.” “I would say my day was pretty productive.” “If you’re lost, you should follow me.” “Make yourself smile every single day.” “We’re the reel deal.” “If I’m on your feed, you know it’s gonna be a good day.”