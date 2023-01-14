You Can Now Buy The TikTok-Famous Pink Sauce At Walmart

In 2022, a mysterious Pink Sauce had everyone on TikTok confused, but the mystery can easily be cleared up now. Beginning in mid-January, Chef Pii’s viral Pink Sauce has become widely available in Walmarts nationwide. Oh, and don’t worry about all that controversy that surrounded the confusing condiment during its social media days — the product available in stores is fully FDA certified. So if you were waiting for the right occasion to finally try the food craze that broke the internet, you’ll be happy to know that you can pick up Pink Sauce at Walmart all throughout the first half of 2023.

The retail partnership was announced in a Jan. 11 press release, which confirmed Walmart will carry Pink Sauce exclusively until July 2023. As of Jan. 14, Pink Sauce still does not show up in a search on Walmart’s website, but you can find a nearby Walmart with Pink Sauce on its shelves by using the Dave’s Gourmet store locator.

Pink Sauce creator Chef Pii celebrated the sauce’s wide release on Instagram, sharing a video of herself picking up a bottle in Walmart and encouraging her followers to keep checking Walmart’s website for its impending availability.

The Pink Sauce obsession began in the summer of 2022, when TikTok user Chef Pii showed off her latest creation: a Peptobismol-colored topping she put on everything from tacos to chicken. Immediately, social media users were curious to taste the mystery sauce, but the phenomenon spawned multiple controversies after going viral in July. Consumers who purchased bottles of the sauce from Pii alleged dangerously improper packaging, lengthy shipping times, and inaccurate nutrition information.

To get the sauce back on track, Pii partnered with the food brand Dave’s Gourmet to overtake production and secure FDA approval for Pink Sauce. Now, the mystery sauce is a mystery no more, and it’s available much more readily than just by DMing Pii on TikTok. To try the Pink Sauce for yourself head to Walmart anytime up until July 2023.