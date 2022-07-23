TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Is Kind Of Wilder Than You Imagined

Pink is having a moment. In case you haven’t heard, the Barbiecore aesthetic is trending thanks to Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie and its hot pink fits. Naturally, all of TikTok is eager to hop on the pink bandwagon, in more ways than just outfits. Miami-based Chef Carly Pii created a Pink Sauce that is going viral on TikTok. The pink-colored sauce comes in a bottle that’s giving major Pepto-Bismol vibes. But what is the Pink Sauce? Here is TikTok’s viral condiment, explained.

The Pink Sauce first appeared on @chef.pii’s TikTok account on June 11 in a more purple tone than the current sauce. The striking color caught people’s attention and soon, Chef Pii officially launched the Pink Sauce on July 1. It seems that Chef Pii has a thing for angel numbers as the nutrition facts for the Pink Sauce stated it has “444 servings” per container. The error was corrected by Chef Pii in an apology video on TikTok clarifying that there’s actually 444 grams and about 30 servings per bottle.

So, just what is the mysterious Pink Sauce actually made of and is it safe to consume? Some viewers have expressed (reasonable) doubt over the Pink Sauce’s ingredients, preparation, and shipping. On the Pink Sauce website, it lists the ingredients as water, sunflower seed oil, raw honey, distilled vinegar, garlic, pitaya, pink himalayan sea salt, and less than 2% of dried spices, lemon juice, milk, and citric acid. It doesn’t detail what dried spices are used but a poster illustrates chili flakes as an added spice.

Chef Pii has kept the taste of the Pink Sauce under wraps, she said in a video, “It has its own taste.” TikToker @jade.amber tried the Pink Sauce and described it as “a sweet seasoned ranch.” She added that “since it’s made with oil, it’s a lot more buttery and oily than ranch.” Customers have raised concerns over food safety. Chef Pii said, “We are following FDA standards” and that they are “lab testing,” but the Pink Sauce is currently not FDA approved.

Since the condiment has gained viral attention, several TikTokers have voiced their suspicions about Pink Sauce. Most notably, users have alleged the sauce’s color appears inconsistent throughout multiples videos and that orders have not been safely delivered to people who bought bottles.

At $20 a bottle, the Pink Sauce is significantly pricier than your average sauce. To put that in perspective, a bottle of ranch at Walmart costs $3.98. Chef Pii said her “small business” is “moving really, really fast” and they are working on getting the price mark down but that “the ingredients are not cheap.”

Now that you know what the Pink Sauce is, you can decide for yourself whether to try it at your own risk. It can be used as a dipping sauce for fried chicken or dressing for salads. If you do decide to try the Pink Sauce, it wouldn’t hurt to have some actual Pepto-Bismol on hand just in case.