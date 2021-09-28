Strolling through a HomeGoods store is one of the easiest ways to find affordable and adorable decor, and now, shopping the popular retail chain just got even easier. With the HomeGoods.com website launch on Tuesday, Sept. 28, you can browse an assortment of products you’d usually only find in-stores online — all without ever leaving your couch. The online shop will allow you to scroll (instead of stroll) through different products and decor ideas to find just what you need to elevate your living space.

To kick off its launch, the HomeGoods.com online store is offering a selection of cute seasonal items to get you ready for the fall. All you need to do is find the “Seasonal” category on HomeGoods.com, then browse a vibrant assortment of pumpkins and colorful gourds that you can display on your favorite bookshelf or dresser. If you’re in the Halloween spirit, there’s also a Halloween section on the site filled with jack-o-lanterns and creepy good monsters. Pick up a decorative and spooktacular bowl for all your Halloween candy or a colorful wreath for your festive fall door.

Having these curated categories available will make it even easier for you to find just what you’re looking for online. Some of the other categories you can browse include bedding, kitchen goods, and pet products. So, while you’re stocking up on some cute teal ceramic pumpkins to display on your autumn-inspired dining table, pick up a cozy bed for your pup or kitten to snuggle in as well as a new toy. There is even a whole section of decorative pillows that’ll give your couch a much-needed pop of color or add some extra coziness to your indoor movie nights with the crew.

Heading to the kitchen section, you can expect to find some cute new pots and pans that’ll make it so much easier to try out any new seasonal TikTok recipe you see while scrolling through your FYP. Don’t forget to pick up a marble cutting board as well for an Insta-worthy charcuterie board to serve during your Bachelor watch parties.

The best part is that new finds will be added to the HomeGoods.com online store on a regular basis, so you’ll want to A.B.B. — aka always be browsing — to make sure you don’t miss out on a special piece. Don’t like something you purchased on the HomeGoods website? You’ll be able to easily return items from their online store by mail or in-person at your closest HomeGoods store.

While you won’t have a HomeGoods associate to help you IRL, the company is offering a HomeGoods “Idea Shop” with design tips and decor ideas from experts. Whether you want to give your dorm room the refresh it needs for the new semester or give your apartment some seasonal touches, you can count on this feature for some inspiration. Of course, it’s always fun just roaming the aisles of your favorite HomeGoods store to find something you didn’t even know you needed, but having a little help from the experts can point you in the right direction for browsing as well.