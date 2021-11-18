With the biggest shopping day of the year just around the corner, bargain hunters looking to score even deeper discounts on trendy and affordable home decor are starting to make their plans for Black Friday. Considering HomeGoods is a mecca for budget-friendly decor finds, you might be wondering if HomeGoods is having a Black Friday sale for 2021. If you’re looking for some deals at HomeGoods, here’s what you should plan for post-Turkey Day.

Considering HomeGoods is owned by the same parent company as TJ Maxx and Marshalls, it’s not surprising it will be following a similar schedule for holiday hours. While HomeGoods locations will be closed on Thanskgiving for shoppers, you can shop online at HomeGoods’ new website or when doors open early on Black Friday at 7 a.m. On Friday, Nov. 26, HomeGoods locations will be open until 10 p.m., giving you all day to take advantage of the retailer’s revolving deals (and save some money on all of your holiday shopping).

If you’re a frequent shopper at your local HomeGoods, you know the drill. Every day, you can stroll into HomeGoods and shop from the countless aisles boasting discounts on everything you might need in your home, from bedding to your bathroom decor to your kitchen gadgets — and Black Friday at HomeGoods is no different. Plus, now that HomeGoods launched its online shop on Sept. 28, you don’t have to head into a brick and mortar store anymore to take advantage of budget-friendly deals on brand name home decor products.

Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or hoping to pick up some discounted decor picks for yourself, here’s what to know about HomeGoods’ plans for Black Friday 2021. Plus, here are some of the best discounted products you can shop ahead of the holiday weekend.

Is HomeGoods’ Black Friday Sale Happening?

The one downside of HomeGoods offering discounts on its in-store and online products all year long is that the HomeGoods won’t be adding any specific Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales. However, on the plus side, the retailer’s inventory is already heavily discounted, so you can still expect to save money on festive wreaths and ornaments and gifts for your pets, as well as trendy kitchenware from brands like Rae Dunn, Coravin, Lodge, and Martha Stewarts. Whether you need an espresso and cappuccino maker or an olive wood cheese board that was crafted in Italy, HomeGoods has you covered.

Just like for Black Friday, HomeGoods’ deals tend to go fast, so you’ll want to move quickly once you find something you want to purchase. However, when shopping at a HomeGoods store over the holiday weekend, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first and consider shopping on HomeGoods’ websites to get the same deals without any of the crowds.

What Deals Are Happening At HomeGoods’ During Black Friday?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.